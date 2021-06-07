Stephen Robinson: Morecambe appoint former Motherwell manager on three-year deal as replacement for Derek Adams

Stephen Robinson has been named the new manager of League One side Morecambe on a three-year deal.
The 46-year-old replaces Derek Adams who left to take the Bradford job, despite leading the Shrimps to promotion to the third tier in May's play-off final.
Robinson last managed Scottish Premiership side Motherwell before leaving last December, spending three-and-a-half years in charge at Fir Park.
Morecambe FC is delighted to announce the appointment of Stephen Robinson as first team manager.https://t.co/AyYrug4kmv— Morecambe FC (@ShrimpsOfficial) June 7, 2021
- Morecambe reach League One for first time in 101-year history
- Football ups and downs in 2020/21
- Get Sky Sports
John McMahon will stay on as Robinson's assistant, with former Morecambe striker Diarmuid O'Carroll arriving as first-team coach.
Speaking to the Morecambe website, Robinson said: "I have been very impressed with the club and everyone involved in the process.
Trending
- White replaces Alexander-Arnold in England squad
- Boxing beware, Logan and Jake Paul are here to stay
- Jake Paul calls out Canelo: I would eat you!
- Silverwood gives Robinson no assurances over England future
- 'Angry' Merc on Baku 'shocker' | Wolff defends Hamilton
- Logan Paul avoids Mayweather KO in exhibition clash
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- 'Social media is saying Logan Paul won!'
- Postecoglou verbally agrees personal terms with Celtic
- Mayweather: Logan Paul surprised me!
"We are looking to build on last season's successful promotion campaign and look to firmly establish the club in League One.
"There is a lot of work in terms of recruitment in the coming weeks and getting us prepared for the club's first season in League One."
Robinson made over 400 appearances in a playing career that saw him turn out for the likes of Tottenham, Bournemouth, Preston and Luton before retirement in 2008.
The former Northern Ireland international first joined Motherwell as their assistant manager six years ago under Ian Baraclough.
He then took charge of Oldham before returning to Motherwell where he was named manager in 2017, guiding them to the final of both the Scottish League Cup and Scottish Cup.