Football ups and downs 2020/21: Premier League, Championship, League One and Two, Scottish Premiership and more

Who's been promoted? Who's been relegated? Who's in the play-offs? Who's clinched a trophy? Who's qualified for Europe?
Keep track of the ups, downs and silverware across England and Scotland so far in 2020/21 and check back as more are confirmed.
Premier League
Relegated: Sheffield United
Championship
Promoted: Norwich, Watford
Play-offs: Brentford
League One
Promoted: Hull
Play-offs (guaranteed): Peterborough
Relegated: Bristol Rovers, Swindon
League Two
Play-offs (guaranteed): Cheltenham, Cambridge, Bolton
National League
Relegated: None. Macclesfield Town were expelled, Dover Athletic's results were expunged and the North and South divisions were declared null and void for 2020-21, meaning no relegation this season.
Women's Super League
TBC
Scottish Premiership
Champions: Rangers
Champions League: Rangers (third qualifying round), Celtic (second qualifying round)
Europa Conference League: Hibernian
Scottish Championship
Champions: Hearts
Play-offs: Dundee, Dunfermline, Raith Rovers
Relegated: Alloa
Scottish League One
TBC
Scottish League Two
Promoted: Queen's Park