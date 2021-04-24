Football ups and downs 2020/21: Premier League, Championship, League One and Two, Scottish Premiership and more

Who's been promoted? Who's been relegated? Who's in the play-offs? Who's clinched a trophy? Who's qualified for Europe?

Keep track of the ups, downs and silverware across England and Scotland so far in 2020/21 and check back as more are confirmed.

Premier League

Image: Sheffield United suffered the joint-earliest relegation in Premier League history with six games to go

Relegated: Sheffield United

Championship

Image: Watford celebrate their promotion back to the Premier League

Promoted: Norwich, Watford

Play-offs: Brentford

League One

Image: Hull will play in the Championship next season

Promoted: Hull

Play-offs (guaranteed): Peterborough

Relegated: Bristol Rovers, Swindon

League Two

Play-offs (guaranteed): Cheltenham, Cambridge, Bolton

National League

Relegated: None. Macclesfield Town were expelled, Dover Athletic's results were expunged and the North and South divisions were declared null and void for 2020-21, meaning no relegation this season.

Women's Super League

TBC

Scottish Premiership

Image: Steven Gerrard guided Rangers to the title and ended Celtic's dominance

Champions: Rangers

Champions League: Rangers (third qualifying round), Celtic (second qualifying round)

Europa Conference League: Hibernian

Scottish Championship

Image: Hearts are back in the big time in Scotland

Champions: Hearts

Play-offs: Dundee, Dunfermline, Raith Rovers

Relegated: Alloa

Scottish League One

TBC

Scottish League Two

Promoted: Queen's Park