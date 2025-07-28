Morecambe: Club suspended by National League due to financial issues

Morecambe have been suspended from the National League with immediate effect due to financial issues.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, the National League's compliance and licensing committee said it had met again to "debate the on-going concerns surrounding Morecambe Football Club and its compliance with National League rules" and discussed "the club's ability to meet its financial obligations for the 2025/26 season".

They concluded "further sanctions must be imposed".

The committee are not due to meet again until August 20 - a date after Morecambe's opening National League fixtures against Boston United (August 9), Brackley Town (August 16) and Scunthorpe United (August 19).

The committee also said Morecambe have been removed from the National League Cup for the 2025/26 edition.

The National League's compliance and licensing committee will meet again on Wednesday August 20 to "determine if outstanding items have been satisfied, and to decide the club's ability to retrain membership of the competition".

In a previous statement on Friday, the National League said they'd given Morecambe's owner a noon deadline on Monday to prove he has the funds and the club are able to compete in the league for the new season.

Morecambe were relegated from League Two last season after an 18-year stay in the EFL.

Last month, Morecambe announced they had approval from the EFL and an agreement to sell the club to Panjab Warriors. However, Bond Group Investments are yet to sell their shares.

The National League's compliance and licensing committee's statement in full:

"The National League's Compliance and Licensing Committee reconvened this afternoon to debate the on-going concerns surrounding Morecambe Football Club and its compliance with National League rules.

"Discussions regarding the Club's ability to meet its financial obligations for the 2025/2026 season have again taken place.

"It was decided further sanctions must be imposed, with the Club's membership to be suspended with immediate effect.

"The Club will also remain under embargo ahead of the new season.

"Morecambe Football Club will also be removed from the National League Cup for the forthcoming season.

"The Committee will meet again on Wednesday August 20 to determine if outstanding items have been satisfied, and to decide the Club's ability to retain Membership in the Competition."