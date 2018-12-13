Ronaldo says buying stake in Real Valladolid is 'like a gift'

Ronaldo (C) holds a Real Valladolid jersey as he poses with Valladolid mayor Oscar Puente (L) and club president Carlos Suarez

Former Real Madrid and Brazil forward Ronaldo says his purchase of a majority stake in Real Valladolid has given him a renewed sense of purpose.

The former FIFA world player of the year purchased a 51 per-cent stake in the club in September and says it was a perfect fit from the off.

"I was looking for something to do for two years," Ronaldo revealed. "I looked for a team to buy in Spain and England, and Valladolid was like a gift.

"Not only is it a club with 90 years of history behind it, it's a city with 300,000 inhabitants and is a place that breathes football and all this means it has huge potential.

"To be able to inspire people is better than to score a hat-trick against Barcelona. I found exactly what I wanted and I have got a lot to give them too."

Ronaldo tried to land Vinicius Junior on loan from Real Madrid

Ronaldo admitted he has tried to use his contacts at former club Real Madrid to secure some signatures, not least that of Vinicius Junior, the Brazilian teenager, on loan.

He said: "I've asked Florentino Perez if we can have him, but I think it might be difficult!"

The Brazilian also gave his backing to La Liga's quest to play a game in the United States, which collapsed earlier this week when Barcelona pulled out of the game due to a disagreement between the organising parties.

"Playing abroad is aligned with our project. You need to be known both at home and abroad. I'm in favour, but our fan base will decide in the end," he said.

"It is an interesting proposition for our club and our brand."