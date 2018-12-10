Barcelona withdraw support for La Liga match in United States

Barcelona were due to play Girona in the United States on January 29

Barcelona have withdrawn their willingness to play a first La Liga game in the United States until all parties agree with the idea, the club announced on Monday.

The Catalans are set to face Girona in Miami on January 29 but the Spanish football federation (RFEF), Spain's professional footballers' association as well as FIFA president Gianni Infantino have voiced their concerns.

A statement on their website read: "The FC Barcelona Board of Directors have agreed to withdraw their disposal to play their game against Girona FC in Miami, after noting a lack of consensus over this proposal.

"FC Barcelona were and remain willing to play a La Liga game in Miami, and accepted that income from the game would be shared amongst all Primera Division and Segunda Division clubs, following the same criteria of television rights money distribution, but consider that this project will not prosper until there is an agreement between all parties."

The two clubs had signed a formal request from the league sent to the Spanish football federation to allow the fixture at the Hard Rock Stadium, which would be the maiden game as part of a 15-year project to play more Spanish league games in the USA.