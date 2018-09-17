Cristiano Ronaldo admits to anxiety before first Juventus goals

Cristiano Ronaldo is up and running in a Juventus shirt

Cristiano Ronaldo admitted there was "a bit of anxiety" following his move from Real Madrid to Juventus, where he finally opened his account on Sunday.

The forward joined the Serie A champions for £105m this summer after calling time on his nine-year stay in Madrid.

The 33-year-old failed to score in his opening three league games for Juventus - a goal drought by his own lofty standards - but he got up and running with a double in their 2-1 over Sassuolo.

Victory helped Juve maintain their perfect start in Serie A, and while the match was marred by a Douglas Costa spitting incident, Ronaldo revealed his relief at rediscovering his goalscoring boots.

"I'm very happy, I thank my team-mates for helping me to adapt to the league. There was a bit of anxiety after my move from Real," Ronaldo told Sky in Italy.

"The lack of goals? This is football, but winning is most important."

Ronaldo has won five Champions Leagues to date, and proved instrumental in steering Real to a third consecutive European title last season.

Sono molto felice di aver segnato la mia prima doppietta con la maglia della Juve e soprattutto di aver contribuito a questa importante vittoria della squadra!👍🏽⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Hgk1kz0Xww — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 16, 2018

He will now look to end Juventus' 22-year wait for Champions League glory, and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is eager to return to the competition where he has scored a record 120 goals.

"I feel it is my home, I cannot wait," he added, ahead of Juventus' opener at Valencia on Wednesday.

Ronaldo's old club Manchester United, and Swiss side Young Boys, make up Group H.