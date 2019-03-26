Cristiano Ronaldo suffered 'minor thigh injury' on Portugal duty, Juventus confirm

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be fit for Juventus' Champions League clash with Ajax

Juventus have confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a minor thigh injury while on international duty with Portugal.

The 34-year-old was substituted midway through the first half of Monday's Euro 2020 qualifying match against Serbia, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Ronaldo insisted he was not too concerned in his post-match comments, and Juventus have confirmed the forward has suffered only a 'minor' injury.

A statement released by the Italian club on Tuesday read: "Cristiano Ronaldo underwent tests in Portugal that revealed a minor injury to his right thigh flexors.

3:52 Highlights of Portugal's 1-1 draw with Serbia in Group B of the European Qualifiers Highlights of Portugal's 1-1 draw with Serbia in Group B of the European Qualifiers

"He will be monitored and subjected to further tests to establish when he can return to competitive action."

Juventus face Empoli in Serie A on Saturday, with games against Cagliari and AC Milan taking place in early April.

The Bianconeri then face Ajax in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in Amsterdam on April 10.