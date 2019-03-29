Cristiano Ronaldo an injury doubt for Juventus' Champions League quarter-final first leg vs Ajax

Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a minor thigh injury while on international duty this week

Cristiano Ronaldo is an injury doubt for the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Ajax on April 10, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed on Friday.

Ronaldo, a five-time Champions League winner, left the field with a thigh problem when captaining Portugal in Monday's draw against Serbia.

Ronaldo insisted he was not too concerned in his post-match comments, but Allegri admitted it may be a risk to play him in the first leg at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on April 10.

0:49 Ronaldo went off injured during Portugal's draw against Serbia in their European Qualifier Ronaldo went off injured during Portugal's draw against Serbia in their European Qualifier

"He's already started to move but he won't return to training until he feels fit. There is a risk he'll miss the first leg against Ajax," Allegri said.

"We have to be careful because we're in a tricky period of the season. It's better he misses one match and comes back when he's 100 per cent so there's no risk of a repeat injury. It's better to miss one match than two months.

Serie A champions Juventus travel to Amsterdam before hosting the Dutch side on April 16, with the Italians looking for a first European title since 1996.

Juve have virtually wrapped up the Scudetto crown for an eighth straight season as they hold a 15-point lead over second-placed Napoli with 10 games of the season to go and face Empoli on Saturday.