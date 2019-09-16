Juventus 'ultra' fans arrested after alleged illegal ticket demands

Twelve Juventus 'ultra' fans have been arrested by Italian police

Police have arrested 12 hardcore Juventus 'ultra' fan leaders for a series of alleged offences.

The accusations include making illegal demands to the club such as carrying out racist chants during matches if they were not given more tickets than the number allotted.

There are other charges for criminal association, extortion, money laundering and violence.

The investigation by Turin prosecutors is linked to alleged infiltration of the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta crime mob into the ' ultras' section at Allianz Stadium.

The investigation was triggered by a charge from Juventus a year ago and the arrests come two years after the club was fined and ordered to play a match with one of the main sections of its stadium closed for selling tickets to 'ultras' and encouraging scalping.

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli was fined for the sales, but his one-year ban was lifted by an Italian soccer federation appeals court in December, 2017.