Cristiano Ronaldo says he deserves more Ballon d'Ors than Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to end his career with at least one more Ballon d'Or than Lionel Messi as he attempts to establish himself as the greatest player of all time.

The Portugal skipper and his Barcelona and Argentina rival have each claimed the award, after being voted the best player in the world, on five occasions, but Ronaldo is not satisfied with that.

"I would love [more], and I think I deserve it," said the Juventus forward on ITV's Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Piers Morgan.

"Messi is a fantastic guy, a fantastic player. He's in the history of football - but I think I have to have six or seven or eight to be above him.

"My relationship with him is, we are not friends, but we have shared this stage for 15 years.

"I have a good relationship with him and I know that he has pushed me to be a better player and I have pushed him to be a better player as well."

Ronaldo's rival, Lionel Messi, is still at the top of his game for Barcelona

The 34-year-old, who agreed that Messi is the best he has played against, hopes to be remembered as one of the best - if not the best - footballers the game has ever seen.

He said: "I'm sure I'm in the history of football for what I have done and what I'm continuing to do, but one of the best players in history.

"For me, the number one in history, but for some fans, if the number one is another one and I'm second, it doesn't matter.

"I know I'm in the history of football as one of the greatest ever."

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player has five Champions League successes to his name and has led Portugal to Euro 2016 and Nations League glory.

He has also got 145 individual records, including Europe's all-time top international goalscorer and the most goals scored in the UEFA Champions League, all of which continue to spur him on at the age of 34.

He said: "It's part of my sacrifice, my obsession to win, to have success. When I say success, I have worked for that. Talent is not enough, I dedicate so much that this is part of me, records are part of me.

"I don't follow the records, the records follow me. I'm addicted to the success, and I don't think it's something bad, I think it's good. It motivates me. If you're not motivated, it's better to stop."