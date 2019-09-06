Barcelona relaxed on Lionel Messi’s future, says club president Josep Maria Bartomeu

Lionel Messi is into the penultimate year of his contract and can leave Barcelona for free next summer

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says he is relaxed about Lionel Messi’s future – despite the forward able to leave for nothing next June.

The Argentinian is under contract until 2021 but has a clause inserted in his deal which could see him leave the Nou Camp for nothing from the end of the season.

But Bartomeu remains unconcerned, claiming the situation is normal for any player of legendary status at the club.

Speaking to Barca TV, Bartomeu said: "Messi signed until 2021. It was agreed that at the end of the penultimate season he is at liberty to leave for free.

"He has earned that freedom to decide his future, but he is very Cule (Barcelona fan) and I am calm.

"Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta and [Carles] Puyol all had the same clause and we couldn't give Messi a different clause, but I repeat, I am in no doubt he will stay for many years."

However, Bartomeu has previously said the club have 'an obligation' to minimise the loss when Messi does decide to leave the club.

It has led to the Spanish champions completing three of the most expensive six transfers ever over recent years

Antoine Griezmann joined previously-signed pair Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele at the Nou Camp this summer - althought the Brazilian midfielder has since left for Bayern Munich.

Messi is yet to feature for Barcelona this season due to injury but is expected to return against Valencia after the international break.