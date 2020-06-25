Arthur: Juventus close to agreeing personal terms with Barcelona midfielder

Arthur is set to earn £4.5m (€5m) per year at Juventus

Arthur's representatives are close to agreeing personal terms with Juventus ahead of a £72.5m switch from Barcelona.

It was reported on Tuesday that Juventus had agreed a fee with Barcelona to sign Arthur, although the player was not yet convinced about a move to the Italian side.

However, according to Sky in Italy, Arthur has since agreed to the move - having originally insisted to both teams that he did not want to leave the Nou Camp.

It is understood personal terms are close to being finalised, with the 23-year-old midfielder set to earn £4.5m (€5m) per year in Turin.

Arthur featured from the start and played 56 minutes in Barcelona's 1-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday.

Miralem Pjanic is also close to agreeing a deal to Barcelona

It has been reported Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri wants to build his midfield around the Brazil international in a similar way to that of Jorginho at Napoli and Chelsea.

Sky Sports News has been told a deal to take 30-year-old Miralem Pjanic in the opposite direction is also close to agreement.

Sky in Italy say the clubs have agreed a fee of £54.25m (€60m), plus bonuses, for Pjanic.