Juventus: Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini sign new one-year deals

Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini will both remain at Juventus next season

Juventus veterans Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini have both agreed new one-year deals at the Turin club.

Buffon's new contract comes a year after he returned to Juve following a 12-month stint in France at Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Italy international goalkeeper's new deal will come to an end exactly 20 years after he first joined Juve.

Buffon, now aged 42, has made 13 appearances in all competitions this season and holds the record for the most Serie A appearances in the club's history.

Buffon will be 43-years-old when his new deal comes to an end

He became the second-oldest player in Champions League history when he featured against Bayer Leverkusen in this campaign's group stage.

After agreeing the contract extension, Buffon said: "Probably each of us hoped, and basically knew, that the thread that united us for so many years was not destined to break."

The club added: "Super Gigi is proof that age is only a number. With today's renewal, if it is even possible, he is even more Bianconero - and we can only be happy with it. A legend. A player, who is simply, infinite."

Juventus captain Chiellini will also remain at the club for at least another year.

The 35-year-old Italy defender has made 509 appearances spanning across 15 seasons in the famous black and white, where he has won a staggering eight Serie A titles in a row.

Following the announcement, Juventus said: "He is Chiello, our Captain. And the story is not over, far from it."