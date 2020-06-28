Inter Milan leave it late to win at Parma - Serie A round-up

Inter's Italian defender Alessandro Bastoni celebrates with team mates after scoring a late header

Inter Milan scored twice in the last seven minutes to secure a dramatic 2-1 win at Parma as they remain third in Serie A.

After an early opener from former Arsenal striker Gervinho, Inter looked likely to drop points but hit back with headers from Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni in the closing stages.

Parma were also reduced to 10 men after De Vrijs' goal when Juraj Kucka was sent off for protesting.

Luis Muriel scored twice after coming off the bench in Atalanta's 3-2 win at Udinese.

The Bergamo team is pushing for third again this season, remaining four points behind Inter in fourth.

Kevin Lasagna netted a brace for Udinese but Duvan Zapata and Muriel produced the goods for a side that has now broken its club record of goals scored in a single season, reaching 80, with 10 games still to play. The previous record was 77 last season when it finished a club-best third place.

AC Milan paid tribute to victims of the coronavirus pandemic during a 2-0 win over Roma.

It was Milan's first home match since the lockdown and the team put up a huge banner along one side of the empty San Siro stadium that read 'Together Forever', dedicated to victims.

In a game they dominated, Ante Rebic finally found the target for Milan in the 76th minute before Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored from a penalty in the 89th after Roma defender Chris Smalling was adjudged to have fouled Theo Hernandez.

Napoli maintained their strong form after the lockdown with a 3-1 win over relegation-threatened Spal.

Dries Mertens, Jos Callejn and Amin Younes scored for Napoli, who have won two straight games in the league since beating Juventus for the Italian Cup title.

Also, Bologna beat Sampdoria 2-1 and Rogrio equalised seven minutes into stoppage time for Sassuolo in a 3-3 draw with Hellas Verona.