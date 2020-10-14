Cristiano Ronaldo to complete quarantine in Italy after positive coronavirus test

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Italy to complete his coronavirus quarantine after he tested positive on Tuesday.

Ronaldo, who returned a positive coronavirus test while on international duty with Portugal, was initially expected to stay in his homeland to complete isolation and potentially not return to Italy for two weeks.

He will be required to observe a period of isolation in Italy and therefore will be unavailable for Juventus' upcoming matches against Crotone in Serie A and Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League.

The Portuguese Football Federation (PFF) announced Ronaldo's positive test and said in Tuesday's statement that the 35-year-old was "doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation".

The rest of the Portugal squad all returned negative results after being tested on Tuesday and are available for the visit of Sweden in Lisbon.

Ronaldo had played in the first two of Portugal's three matches during the ongoing international break, starting in a friendly against Spain in Lisbon and then playing the full game in their 0-0 draw with France on Sunday.

Juventus place squad in isolation after McKennie tests positive

Image: Weston McKennie joined Juventus from Schalke during the summer transfer window

Meanwhile, Juventus announced on Wednesday they had placed their squad into isolation after USA international midfielder Weston McKennie tested positive for coronavirus.

"This procedure will allow all persons negative to the controls to carry out regular training and match activities, but will not allow contact with people outside of the group," a club statement said.

The Juventus players and staff were isolating at the club's hotel until last week after two staff members tested positive.