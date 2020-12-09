FA Cup: Marine offer free entry to Tottenham fans for a league game next season

Marine host Spurs in the FA Cup third round on January 10 but no away fans will be in attendance at Rossett Park; Liverpool-based club offer Tottenham fans chance to watch a league game at ground next season for free

Wednesday 9 December 2020 09:15, UK

General view inside the stadium prior to the FA Cup Second Round match between Marine FC and Havant and Waterloovile at The Marine Travel Arena on November 29, 2020 in Crosby, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors.
Image: Marine's Rossett Park has a capacity of just over 3,000

Non-League side Marine have offered free entry to Tottenham season ticket holders to a league game at Rossett Park next season.

Northern Premier League Division One side Marine, who play in the eighth tier, will host Premier League leaders Tottenham in the third round of the FA Cup on January 10, but Spurs fans will not be allowed to attend the game due to current coronavirus restrictions.

However, the Liverpool-based side have now given Tottenham supporters the chance to watch a game at their ground in the 2021/22 season free of charge.

Image: Spurs fans will not be able to watch their third round tie at Marine due to coronavirus restrictions

A club statement read: "Since the draw was announced, Marine has been inundated by groups of Spurs fans coming to the Marine Travel Arena to take photographs of our proud stadium that their heroes will be playing at.

"It has been an incredibly tough year for everybody in football. For Marine fans, we have had a once in a lifetime FA Cup run but sadly the ties against Colchester Utd, Chester, and Havant & Waterlooville had to be played behind closed doors.

"This is devastating for the supporters of Marine and has also severely affected the revenues we would have otherwise received.

"Likewise, Tottenham Hotspur fans have not been able to attend their games and have missed their team's rise to top of the Premier League. Spurs fans also are not allowed to attend the FA Cup match due to the pandemic.

Marine will host Tottenham in the FA Cup third round
Image: Marine are just the second eighth-tier side to reach the third round of the FA Cup

"As a result of this, Marine Football Club announce that they will allow entry next season free of charge to one Marine league game to all Spurs season ticket holders. This will allow Spurs fans to have the chance to attend the ground having missed out this time and will strengthen that bond between the clubs.

"An email should be sent at least 48 hours before any league game next season with your name and season ticket number to fans@marinefc.com stating the game you wish to attend. Instructions on ticket collection will then be provided."

