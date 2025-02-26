Vertu Trophy 2024/25: Free match highlights, fixtures and schedule for knockout stages of tournament
Birmingham City beat Bradford City in first Vertu Trophy semi-final; Peterborough beat Wrexham in the other semi-final to set up final against League One leaders; final is at Wembley on April 13; every match is available to watch live on Sky Sports+ this season
Wednesday 26 February 2025 23:21, UK
As the 2024/25 Vertu Trophy final approaches here is a look at how this season's competition has panned out.
Who won the competition last season?
Peterborough won the Bristol Street Motors Trophy - as the competition was known then - for the second time in a decade after Harrison Burrows' brilliant late double earned a 2-1 win over Wycombe at Wembley.
Final
Sunday April 13 - Birmingham vs Peterborough
Semi-final results
Birmingham City 2-1 Bradford City
Wrexham 2-2 Peterborough (Peterborough win 4-2 on pens)
Quarter-final results
Rotherham United 0-1 Bradford City
Peterborough United 3-2 Cheltenham Town
Last-16 results
Northern section
Aston Villa U21 1-3 Bradford City
Chesterfield 0-0 Rotherham United (3-4 on penalties)
Lincoln City 0-1 Bolton Wanderers
Port Vale 1-4 Wrexham
Southern section
Cheltenham Town 2-1 Colchester United
Peterborough United 4-2 Walsall
Swindon Town 1-2 Birmingham City
Leyton Orient 0-1 Stevenage
Round-of-32 results
Northern section
Morecambe 0-1 Lincoln City
Stockport County 2-3 Bradford City
Rotherham United 3-2 Tranmere Rovers
Chesterfield 3-2 Wigan Athletic
Doncaster Rovers 0-1 Port Vale
Wrexham 1-0 Crewe Alexandra
Bolton Wanderers 3-2 Huddersfield Town
Blackpool 1-1 Aston Villa U21 (17-18 on penalties)
Southern section
Wycombe Wanderers 1-2 Swindon Town
Charlton Athletic 0-2 Leyton Orient
Walsall 1-1 Reading (4-2 on penalties)
Cheltenham Town 2-1 Cambridge United
Burton Albion 0-4 Stevenage
Colchester United 2-0 AFC Wimbledon
Exeter City 1-2 Birmingham City
Peterborough United 3-0 Northampton Town
Last five EFL Trophy winners
- 2023/24 - Peterborough United
- 2022/23 - Bolton Wanderers
- 2021/22 - Rotherham United
- 2020/21 - Sunderland
- 2019/20 - Salford City
When is the final?
The 2024/25 Vertu Trophy final will take place on Sunday April 13 2025 at Wembley Stadium.