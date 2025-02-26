Vertu Trophy 2024/25: Free match highlights, fixtures and schedule for knockout stages of tournament

As the 2024/25 Vertu Trophy final approaches here is a look at how this season's competition has panned out.

Peterborough won the Bristol Street Motors Trophy - as the competition was known then - for the second time in a decade after Harrison Burrows' brilliant late double earned a 2-1 win over Wycombe at Wembley.

Final

Sunday April 13 - Birmingham vs Peterborough

Semi-final results

Birmingham City 2-1 Bradford City

Highlights of the Vertu Trophy semi-final match between Birmingham and Bradford.

Wrexham 2-2 Peterborough (Peterborough win 4-2 on pens)

Highlights of Wrexham against Peterborough United in the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy

Quarter-final results

Rotherham United 0-1 Bradford City

Highlights from the EFL Trophy quarter-final between Rotherham United and Bradford City

Stevenage 0-1 Birmingham City

Highlights from the EFL Trophy quarter-final between Stevenage and Birmingham City

Peterborough United 3-2 Cheltenham Town

Highlights of Peterborough United against Cheltenham Town in the quarter-finals of the Vertu Trophy.

Wrexham 1-0 Bolton Wanderers

Highlights of the Vertu Trophy quarter-final match between Wrexham and Bolton Wanderers.

Last-16 results

Northern section

Aston Villa U21 1-3 Bradford City

Chesterfield 0-0 Rotherham United (3-4 on penalties)

Lincoln City 0-1 Bolton Wanderers

Port Vale 1-4 Wrexham

Highlights from the EFL Trophy third-round tie between Port Vale and Wrexham

Southern section

Cheltenham Town 2-1 Colchester United

Peterborough United 4-2 Walsall

Swindon Town 1-2 Birmingham City

Leyton Orient 0-1 Stevenage

Round-of-32 results

Northern section

Morecambe 0-1 Lincoln City

Stockport County 2-3 Bradford City

Rotherham United 3-2 Tranmere Rovers

Chesterfield 3-2 Wigan Athletic

Doncaster Rovers 0-1 Port Vale

Wrexham 1-0 Crewe Alexandra

Bolton Wanderers 3-2 Huddersfield Town

Blackpool 1-1 Aston Villa U21 (17-18 on penalties)

Southern section

Wycombe Wanderers 1-2 Swindon Town

Charlton Athletic 0-2 Leyton Orient

Walsall 1-1 Reading (4-2 on penalties)

Cheltenham Town 2-1 Cambridge United

Burton Albion 0-4 Stevenage

Colchester United 2-0 AFC Wimbledon

Exeter City 1-2 Birmingham City

Peterborough United 3-0 Northampton Town

Last five EFL Trophy winners 2023/24 - Peterborough United

2022/23 - Bolton Wanderers

2021/22 - Rotherham United

2020/21 - Sunderland

2019/20 - Salford City

When is the final?

The 2024/25 Vertu Trophy final will take place on Sunday April 13 2025 at Wembley Stadium.