Mansfield stun Sheffield United as Norwich, West Brom and Hull advance into FA Cup fourth round

Two goals from Louis Reed against his former club helped Mansfield to a shock 4-3 victory at Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

Lucas Akins and Rhys Oates also scored for the League One club while United's goals came from Gus Hamer, Patrick Bamford and a Nathan Moriah-Welsh own goal.

Oates threatened for the visitors early on with a couple of efforts which were saved by Adam Davies. The Blades keeper had no chance, however, when a corner was cleared only as far as Reed, who brought the ball down and found the net with a superb strike to give Mansfield a 13th-minute lead.

Hamer beat Liam Roberts in the Mansfield goal with an equally impressive shot from just outside the 'D' for a 20th-minute equaliser.

Mansfield regained the lead a minute before the break when Reed scored again with another fine shot following a corner which beat Davies with the aid of a deflection.

It was 3-1 to Mansfield five minutes after the break when Oates broke free down the right, advanced to the byline and pulled the ball back to Akins, who fired into the net.

The impressive Oates added a fourth goal in the 57th minute, flicking the ball past Ben Mee before advancing towards goal and shooting confidently past Davies.

Substitute Bamford pulled a goal back in the 61st minute, stabbing in from close range after the ball was headed into his path following a corner.

The arrears were further reduced four minutes later when Moriah-Welsh, attempting to clear an Andre Brooks cross, saw the ball go into his own net off the underside of the bar.

The hosts had a penalty appeal waved away late on when Bamford went down under a challenge inside the area.

West Brom edge out Swansea on penalties

Image: Josh Maja celebrates after equslising for West Brom at Swansea

Ollie Bostock kept his cool to hammer home the winning penalty in a dramatic shoot-out win at Swansea to bring to an end West Brom's run of 10 successive away defeats and see his side reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Having set up a goal for Jed Wallace at the start of the second period of extra time to give his side a 2-1 lead, he hit the target following three successive misses to make it 6-5 in the shoot-out after the teams had been locked at 2-2 after extra time.

Eom Ji-sung broke the deadlock with a shot into the top corner in the 48th minute before Josh Maja replied for West Brom from a corner five minutes later.

Swansea sub Malick Yalcouye hit a post in the first period of extra time before Wallace gave the Baggies the lead in the 108th minute, only for Zeidane Inoussa to reply four minutes later to send the game to penalties.

James Morrison was in the dugout for the visitors while speculation continued as to who will become the long-term successor to Ryan Mason and be the eighth permanent manager at the Hawthorns since 2020.

Makama hat-trick helps Norwich thump Walsall

Image: Jovon Makama celebrates after scoring against Walsall

Jovon Makama led the way with a hat-trick as Championship strugglers Norwich cruised into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a dominant 5-1 win over Walsall at Carrow Road.

The striker made it 12 goals for the season while Matej Jurasek and Tony Springett netted their firsts for the club in a one-sided encounter, with the League Two visitors barely laying a glove on their opponents.

Walsall did pull one back in spectacular fashion on 67 minutes when substitute Courtney Clarke cut in from the left and found the top corner from 30 yards.

Hull beat Blackburn on penalties

Image: Goalkeeper Dillon Phillips is mobbed by his team-mates after Hull beat Blackburn on penalties to advance to the FA Cup fourth round

Goalkeeper Dillon Phillips was the hero as Hull defeated Sky Bet Championship rivals Blackburn 4-3 on penalties to reach the FA Cup fourth round.

A drab goalless draw where clear-cut chances were few and far between over 120 minutes sent this tie to spot-kicks, and Phillips saved Rovers' first two attempts from Yuki Ohashi and Moussa Baradji.

Hull captain Lewie Coyle was thwarted by Blackburn custodian Balazs Toth, but Kyle Joseph, Oli McBurnie, Charlie Hughes and David Akintola were all on target to get Hull into the next round.