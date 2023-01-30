FA Cup fifth-round draw: Wrexham could face home tie against Tottenham, while Manchester City go to Bristol City

Plus: Bristol City vs Man City, Man Utd vs Derby or West Ham among other ties; FA Cup fifth-round fixtures will take place from Wednesday March 1; replays will no longer be used; Women's FA Cup fifth-round draw paired Chelsea and Arsenal together
Monday 30 January 2023 20:23, UK
Wrexham will face Tottenham in the FA Cup fifth round if they overcome their fourth-round replay against Sheffield United.
The National League side, who are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition after they held their Championship opponents to a 3-3 draw on Sunday, would host Antonio Conte's Spurs at the Racecourse Ground in what could be a dream scenario for their Hollywood actor owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
Meanwhile, Manchester United will face the winners of Monday night's tie between Derby and West Ham, while Manchester City will be hoping to avoid a shock at Championship club Bristol City.
Since losing 3-1 to Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-final during the 2020/21 season, Manchester United have been drawn to play at home in eight consecutive domestic cup ties.
That continues in the FA Cup after that draw. They will take on the winner of this evening's tie between Derby and West Ham.
September 22 2021: Man Utd 0-1 West Ham - EFL Cup
January 10 2022: Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa - FA Cup
February 4 2022: Man Utd 1-1 Middlesbrough (7-8 pens) - FA Cup
November 10 2022: Man Utd 4-2 Aston Villa - EFL Cup
December 21 2022: Man Utd 2-0 Burnley - EFL Cup
January 6 2023: Man Utd 3-1 Everton - FA Cup
January 10 2023: Man Utd 3-0 Charlton - EFL Cup
January 28 2023: Man Utd 3-1 Reading - FA Cup
March 2023: Man Utd vs Derby or West Ham - FA Cup
*Excludes the two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest
Elsewhere in the draw, Nathan Jones could put out his Southampton side against former club Luton if the Hatters beat Grimsby in their FA Cup fourth-round replay.
Leeds travel to Fulham or Sunderland, while Brighton - who knocked out holders Liverpool on Sunday - go to Stoke.
Fifth-round fixtures will take place from Wednesday March 1. Replays in this season's competition will no longer be used, with ties finishing level heading straight to extra-time and penalties if required.
Southampton vs Luton or Grimsby
Leicester vs Blackburn or Birmingham
Stoke vs Brighton
Wrexham or Sheffield United vs Tottenham
Fulham or Sunderland vs Leeds
Bristol City vs Manchester City
Manchester United vs Derby or West Ham
Ipswich or Burnley vs Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood
The Women's FA Cup fifth-round draw threw up a huge tie between WSL title chasers Chelsea and Arsenal.
Elsewhere, Manchester United will host second-tier side Durham, while Man City will travel to Bristol City, who are second in the FA WSL Championship.
Ties will be played on Sunday February 26.