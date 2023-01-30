FA Cup fifth-round draw: Wrexham could face home tie against Tottenham, while Manchester City go to Bristol City

Wrexham will face Tottenham in the FA Cup fifth round if they overcome their fourth-round replay against Sheffield United.

The National League side, who are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition after they held their Championship opponents to a 3-3 draw on Sunday, would host Antonio Conte's Spurs at the Racecourse Ground in what could be a dream scenario for their Hollywood actor owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will face the winners of Monday night's tie between Derby and West Ham, while Manchester City will be hoping to avoid a shock at Championship club Bristol City.

Man Utd's staggering home run continues/ends Since losing 3-1 to Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-final during the 2020/21 season, Manchester United have been drawn to play at home in eight consecutive domestic cup ties.



That continues in the FA Cup after that draw. They will take on the winner of this evening's tie between Derby and West Ham.



September 22 2021: Man Utd 0-1 West Ham - EFL Cup

January 10 2022: Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa - FA Cup

February 4 2022: Man Utd 1-1 Middlesbrough (7-8 pens) - FA Cup

November 10 2022: Man Utd 4-2 Aston Villa - EFL Cup

December 21 2022: Man Utd 2-0 Burnley - EFL Cup

January 6 2023: Man Utd 3-1 Everton - FA Cup

January 10 2023: Man Utd 3-0 Charlton - EFL Cup

January 28 2023: Man Utd 3-1 Reading - FA Cup

March 2023: Man Utd vs Derby or West Ham - FA Cup

*Excludes the two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest

Elsewhere in the draw, Nathan Jones could put out his Southampton side against former club Luton if the Hatters beat Grimsby in their FA Cup fourth-round replay.

Leeds travel to Fulham or Sunderland, while Brighton - who knocked out holders Liverpool on Sunday - go to Stoke.

Fifth-round fixtures will take place from Wednesday March 1. Replays in this season's competition will no longer be used, with ties finishing level heading straight to extra-time and penalties if required.

FA Cup fifth-round draw in full

Southampton vs Luton or Grimsby

Leicester vs Blackburn or Birmingham

Stoke vs Brighton

Wrexham or Sheffield United vs Tottenham

Fulham or Sunderland vs Leeds

Bristol City vs Manchester City

Manchester United vs Derby or West Ham

Ipswich or Burnley vs Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood

Women's FA Cup draw: Chelsea drawn against WSL title rivals Arsenal

Image: Guro Reiten and Laura Wienroither in action at the Emirates Stadium

The Women's FA Cup fifth-round draw threw up a huge tie between WSL title chasers Chelsea and Arsenal.

Elsewhere, Manchester United will host second-tier side Durham, while Man City will travel to Bristol City, who are second in the FA WSL Championship.

Charlton vs Birmingham

Manchester United vs Durham

West Ham vs Aston Villa

Lewes vs Cardiff City

Tottenham vs Reading

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Brighton vs Coventry

Bristol City vs Manchester City

Ties will be played on Sunday February 26.