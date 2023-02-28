FA Cup fifth round: Talking points with Manchester United, West Ham and Sheffield United all in action

Our writers preview the midweek FA Cup fifth round ties, including Manchester United's tie with West Ham and Tottenham's visit to Sheffield United.

Moyes looks for revenge over Man Utd's saviour

David Moyes was Sir Alex Ferguson's chosen one but now he'll be coming up against Manchester United's saviour.

Erik ten Hag is the club's fifth permanent manager since Ferguson retired in 2013 and has stopped the rot after ending their six-year trophy drought.

FA Cup fifth-round fixtures Southampton vs Grimsby - Wednesday; 7.15pm

Burnley vs Fleetwood - Wednesday; 7.30pm

Man Utd vs West Ham - Wednesday; 7.45pm

Sheffield United vs Tottenham - Wednesday; 7.55pm

With one in the bag, Man Utd still have a chance of completing the quadruple after advancing in the Europa League and sitting third in the Premier League. The FA Cup represents the latest chance to progress in a competition against a West Ham side looking to end their own barren silverware run.

The Hammers last won a domestic trophy 42 years ago, the 1980 FA Cup, and it's been seven years since they appeared in the quarter-finals of this competition.

Man Utd have enjoyed six wins in the FA Cup over West Ham, whose last victory over Wednesday's opponents in this competition came 22 years ago when Paulo Di Canio controversially scored past Fabian Barthez as he appealed for offside.

Saturday's emphatic league victory over Nottingham Forest eased the pressure on Moyes as he now looks for revenge.

David Richardson

Can Blackburn and Blades show they are PL-worthy?

Image: Sheffield United are well-positioned for promotion from the Championship

Both Blackburn and Sheffield United have bigger fish to fry, with the task of getting the golden ticket to Premier League on their agendas.

But the two Championship promotion chasers can get a feel for whether they are actually ready for Premier League football as they face Leicester and Tottenham respectively in their FA Cup ties.

Blackburn come into their meeting with Brendan Rodgers' Leicester on a run of three wins in a row and are likely to create a tight game at the home of the Foxes.

Rovers' games are normally quite close, having both scored and conceded 38 Championship goals in 34 matches this season. But there is plenty of firepower in the team, with Chilean hotshot Ben Brereton Diaz supported by the likes of Sam Gallagher and Bradley Dack in the goalscoring department.

Image: Chile international Ben Brereton Diaz is Blackburn's biggest goal threat

Meanwhile, Sheffield United are basically a Premier League team in waiting with the second-placed Blades sitting seven points clear of the play-off spots with a game in hand.

Paul Heckingbottom's side have an excellent spine in defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, midfielder Sander Berge and forward Iliman Ndiaye, while there's a mix of attacking prowess and youthful exuberance off the bench through Billy Sharp, Tommy Doyle, James McAtee and Daniel Jebbison that could give Antonio Conte's Spurs plenty to worry about.

Sam Blitz

Can Fleetwood continue making history at Burnley's expense?

Image: Fleetwood Town's Carlos Mendes Gomes celebrates scoring their side's first goal of their FA Cup fourth round replay at Highbury Stadium

Fleetwood may be experiencing a mixed campaign in mid-table in League One, but under Scott Brown they have made club history by reaching the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time.

Drawn against non-league opposition in the first two rounds, Fleetwood made it through before overcoming QPR in the third round and then fellow third-tier side Sheffield Wednesday thanks to a replay.

Next up, a Burnley side who are running away with the Championship, but still may have half an eye on securing promotion.

It presents a slim opportunity for Fleetwood to become the first side in more than 20 years to reach the fifth round for the first time, then go on to make the quarter-finals. The last team to do so was Wycombe in 2001.

Simeon Gholam

Can Grimsby take advantage of a Southampton's Premier League survival scrap?

Image: Ruben Selles arrives ahead of the Premier League match between Leeds United and Southampton at Elland Road

The lowest-ranked team left in this season's competition, Grimsby are in the lower reaches of League Two, but have a healthy gap over those in the relegation zone as they attempt to stay in the Football League having won promotion last season.

Can they take inspiration from Stevenage? Their fellow fourth-tier outfit who stunned Aston Villa in the third round.

With Southampton bottom of the Premier League and facing a crucial run of fixtures to try and stay up, this is perhaps a distraction they could do without. Grimsby have real hope of a scalp.

Simeon Gholam