Barnsley kicked out of FA Cup for fielding an ineligible player against Isthmian League side Horsham in round one

Barnsley have been thrown out of this season's FA Cup after fielding an ineligible player in their first-round replay against Isthmian League side Horsham last week.

The Hornets will now travel to League Two side Sutton United in the second round on December 2, subject to any Barnsley appeal.

Barnsley branded the error as an "administrative" one as they released a statement addressing the news.

"Today the FA has advised us that we will no longer be able to participate in the FA Cup this season," it read.

"We would like to apologise to our fans, players and staff for this regrettable error. This mistake - although unintentional - falls way below the high standards we set at this club and is simply not what you deserve.

"We have already conducted a full internal investigation and have subsequently put safeguards in place to ensure this will never happen again."

Horsham and Barnsley drew the initial first-round tie 3-3 in early November, with the League One side winning the replay 3-0 last week.

The Isthmian League side will now get another chance at getting a scalp over an EFL team next week.

Horsham chairman Kevin Borrett said: "The Barnsley chairman Neerav Parekh contacted me on Friday 17th November to make the club aware of the administrative error and FA consideration of the matter.

"I understand the immense disappointment that this decision by the FA would be to both Barnsley Football Club and its supporters. On behalf of HFC, I wish Barnsley FC every success in their pursuit of promotion back to the EFL Championship at the end of the 2023/24 season."