Carabao Cup first round - Stoke edge past Blackpool on penalties; Blackburn, Portsmouth and Preston also through

Goalkeeper Adam Davies was the hero as below-par Stoke beat Blackpool 5-4 on penalties in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Davies saved from Oliver Sarkic and Keshi Anderson to take the shootout into sudden death after James McClean and Jordan Thompson failed to score for the Potters.

Bruno Martins Indi and James Husband made no mistake before Tashan Oakley-Boothe scored with the aid of the post.

But Ollie Turton dragged his penalty wide of the left post to confirm Stoke's place in the second round.

It was rough justice on the Sky Bet League One side who had two efforts cleared off the line in the first half following an impressive display.

Blackburn survived a scare before Adam Armstrong's late penalty secured a 3-2 victory over Doncaster.

The first competitive outing for both sides was an entertaining affair that could have gone either way. Lewis Holtby's spectacular free-kick gave Blackburn a deserved lead at half-time.

Doncaster looked understandably rusty in their first meaningful game in almost six months but roared back after the break and turned the game on its head with two goals in the space of 10 minutes - a Fejiri Okenabirhie penalty, and Madger Gomes' fierce strike.

But Joe Rankin-Costello's first senior goal levelled matters before Armstrong's late penalty ensured the Championship side are in the draw for round two.

Preston took no pity on lowly Mansfield as they cruised into the Carabao Cup second round with an impressive 4-0 victory.

Goals from Tom Barkhuizen, Sean Maguire, Patrick Bauer and Josh Harrop did the damage as the Championship side proved far too strong for their League Two visitors at Deepdale.

Slack defending from misfiring Mansfield also contributed to their downfall, although Andy Cook struck the post early in the match.

After an entertaining 3-3 draw - which saw five goals in the first half - Portsmouth beat Stevenage 3-1 on penalties to progress to the second round.