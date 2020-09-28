Carabao Cup on Sky Sports: Tottenham take on Chelsea; Liverpool vs Arsenal and Brighton vs Manchester United also live

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham will host Frank Lampard's Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports

Tottenham host Chelsea in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports, with Brighton vs Man Utd and Liverpool vs Arsenal to come later in the week.

With rounds two and three, plus the upcoming fourth round, having been played in consecutive weeks, there will be a break in the competition after the latest round of matches. The Carabao Cup will resume in December with the quarter-final fixtures.

The quarter-final draw will be made following Liverpool vs Arsenal on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

Here are the remaining dates in the 2020/21 Carabao Cup...

Round Four - 29/30 September and 1 October 2020

Round Five - 22/23 December 2020

Semi-finals - 5/6 January 2021 (tie to be one-legged and played at the venue of club drawn out first)

Carabao Cup final - 28 February 2021

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has hinted he will make wholesale changes for Tuesday's Carabao Cup fourth-round tie at home to Chelsea.

The clash with his former club is the first of three games in five days for Spurs and Mourinho has suggested the competition is not a priority. Spurs were given a bye to the fourth round after their previous match was postponed due to positive Covid-19 tests among their opponents, Leyton Orient.

Heung-Min Son (hamstring) and Gareth Bale (knee) are absent and it remains to be seen if Dele Alli is drafted in after missing out on the matchday squad in Sunday's draw with Newcastle, while Sergio Reguilon could make his debut after moving from Real Madrid.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is in contention to make his debut after signing from Rennes.

Full-back Ben Chilwell is also set to be in the squad as the 23-year-old manages his return from a heel problem. Christian Pulisic (hamstring) and Hakim Ziyech (knee) continue their rehabilitation.

Stat of the match: Chelsea have won their last four matches against Spurs in all competitions, their best winning run against their London rivals since a run of six between January 2000 and January 2002.

Team news to follow...

Stat of the match: This is Newport's first ever League Cup fourth round match - they are looking to become the second League Two club in as many seasons to reach the League Cup quarter-final, after Colchester last season.

Team news to follow...

Stat of the match: Brighton have lost their last five League Cup meetings with Premier League opponents, since beating Sunderland 1-0 in August 2011.

Team news to follow...

Stat of the match: Burnley and Manchester City have only met in the League Cup once before, with City winning 6-0 across two legs in the first round in 1999-2000.

Team news to follow...

Stat of the match: Everton have won both of their previous League Cup ties with West Ham, winning in the fourth round after a replay in 1983-84, and a quarter-final tie in 2007-08.

Team news to follow...

Stat of the match: Brentford have seen off Premier League opponents in rounds two and three so far - the Bees had only progressed from two of their previous 22 League Cup ties against top-flight opposition before this season.

Team news to follow...

Liverpool vs Arsenal Live on

The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw will be made following the conclusion of this match, live on Sky Sports.

Stat of the match: This match will be the 16th time Liverpool and Arsenal have met in the League Cup, making it the most played fixture in the history of the competition.

Team news to follow...

Stat of the match: Stoke are unbeaten in their last seven away matches against Aston Villa in all competitions (W3 D4), all in league competition between 2011 and 2018.

New incentive - Europa Conference League

This season's tournament winners will enter a new European competition - the UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL).

UEFA's third-tier tournament starts next season, with the Carabao Cup winners to enter at the play-off stage. Matches will be played on Thursdays.

If the Carabao Cup winners qualify for Europe through their Premier League position instead, then the sixth-placed team in the Premier League - or seventh place if the FA Cup is also won by a top-six team - will go into the UECL play-offs.

There will still be at four English teams in the Champions League and two in the Europa League.

Clubs that lose in the play-off round of the Europa League will drop into the Europa Conference League group stage, while clubs who finish third in their Europa League group would also see their European adventure extended; they would drop to the UECL in the knockout stage.