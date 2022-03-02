Liverpool beating Chelsea in Carabao Cup final watched by over 4m people, Sky Sports' highest League Cup final viewing figures on record

Sunday's Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea saw the highest in-home peak and average viewing figures on record for a League Cup final on Sky Sports.

The match averaged 3.16m viewers and peaked at over four million - the highest in-home peak for any match since Liverpool vs Man Utd in January 2021 (4.8m). The final also saw the highest peak audience of the 21/22 football season.

Liverpool's winning effort in the Carabao Cup final also saw strong engagement across Sky Sports' social and digital platforms, with more than three million video views on Sky Sports Football Twitter and 510,000 views on Sky Sports Football Facebook.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool lift the Carabao Cup at Wembley after beating Chelsea 11-10 on pens.

Four-and-a-half million views were received on Sky Sports Facebook throughout the day. Additionally, there were 4.9m views on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

The introduction of new super slow-motion Spidercam and steadicam cameras by Sky Sports brought fans closer to the action in a game that saw four disallowed goals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Substitute Kepa Arrizabalaga was brought on for the penalties but after failing to save any of Liverpool's 11 kicks, he skied his own to hand Jurgen Klopp's side victory.

The Super Slow Spidercam - a world first in football coverage - was used to showcase key replays, and montage shots. The Spidercam, which was used at full speed for live cuts and analytical replays, was switched to super slow for replays of set-pieces and penalty kicks. These new angles added to the drama of the 22 kick penalty shootout.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player It's fair to say the Carabao Cup final panel were not in total agreement about Thomas Tuchel's decision to bring on Kepa Arrizabalaga for the penalty shootout!

Of the event, Sky Sports director of football Gary Hughes said: "It was a brilliant final and great occasion to introduce the new cameras - bringing over 4m fans even closer to the action."

EFL chief commercial officer Ben Wright added: "The record-breaking number of people watching live on Sky Sports, alongside a sell-out Wembley Stadium demonstrates the continued popularity of the competition and its importance within the domestic game."