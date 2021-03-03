Scottish Cup to resume in March with Hampden Park set to host final in May

The Scottish Cup will recommence on March 23, the SFA has announced.

All but the top two tiers of the men's game were suspended in January due to increasing coronavirus concerns.

However, it was announced on Tuesday that the SPFL League One and Two and Highland League clubs who remain in the competition are permitted to return to play immediately.

The country's major cup competition will resume on Tuesday, March 23 in order to complete the outstanding ties from the second round before the third round is played on the weekend of April 3.

The last two weekends in April will see the fourth and fifth rounds of the competition completed prior to the semi-finals which will be held across the weekend of May 8.

The 2021 Scottish Cup Final will bring the curtain down on the season at Hampden Park on Saturday, May 22.

The competition will see the introduction of concussion substitutes on a trial basis, following approval by the Scottish FA Board and confirmation by the International Football Association Board [IFAB].

In the event of an actual or suspected concussion, clubs will be allowed to use a maximum of two concussions replacements, regardless of the number of substitutions already made.

The opposition will be permitted to make another change at the time a concussion substitution is made.