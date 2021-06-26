Ivan Perisic: Croatia forward tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Spain

Ivan Perisic, who scored twice for Croatia in the group phase of Euro 2020, will not be available for the match against Spain, as he must now self-isolate for 10 days; the Croatian FA says no other players, coaches or travelling members of the camp have tested positive for the virus

Saturday 26 June 2021 23:58, UK

Croatia&#39;s Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring his side&#39;s third goal against Scotland
Image: Croatia's Ivan Perisic scored in the final game of the group against Scotland to qualify for the last 16

Croatia forward Ivan Perisic has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of Monday's Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Spain.

Inter Milan's Perisic, who scored twice for Croatia in the group phase of Euro 2020, will not be available for the match in Copenhagen, as he must now self-isolate for 10 days.

The Croatian FA says no other players, coaches or travelling members of the camp have tested positive for the virus.

A statement read: "During the evening, the Croatian Football Association received the results of regular testing for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which showed that national team member Ivan Perisic was positive for coronavirus.

"The medical service of the national team isolated Ivan from other members of the national team and immediately informed the competent epidemiological service in detail about the situation, with evidence of compliance with all measures to protect against the spread of coronavirus.

Trending

Croatia&#39;s Luka Modric is celebrated after scoring his side&#39;s second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between Croatia and Scotland at the Hampden Park
Image: Croatia finished strongly in Group D to qualify for the knockout phase

"Perisic will spend 10 days in self-isolation and in that period he will not compete for the matches of the Croatian national team.

"All other national team members, staff members and delegations are negative. The national team has a flight from Pula to Copenhagen at 10:35, where they will play the game of the eighth finals of the European Championship against Spain on Monday, June 28."

Also See:

Croatia finished second in Group D behind England after securing a 3-1 win over Scotland in the final round of fixtures.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports