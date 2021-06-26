Ivan Perisic: Croatia forward tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Spain

Croatia forward Ivan Perisic has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of Monday's Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Spain.

Inter Milan's Perisic, who scored twice for Croatia in the group phase of Euro 2020, will not be available for the match in Copenhagen, as he must now self-isolate for 10 days.

The Croatian FA says no other players, coaches or travelling members of the camp have tested positive for the virus.

Hrvatski nogometni savez zaprimio je tijekom večeri rezultate redovnog testiranja na virus SARS-CoV-2 koje je pokazalo da je reprezentativac Ivan Perišić pozitivan na koronavirus. Priopćenje za medije: https://t.co/4Rao2kOT1X — HNS (@HNS_CFF) June 26, 2021

A statement read: "During the evening, the Croatian Football Association received the results of regular testing for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which showed that national team member Ivan Perisic was positive for coronavirus.

"The medical service of the national team isolated Ivan from other members of the national team and immediately informed the competent epidemiological service in detail about the situation, with evidence of compliance with all measures to protect against the spread of coronavirus.

Image: Croatia finished strongly in Group D to qualify for the knockout phase

"Perisic will spend 10 days in self-isolation and in that period he will not compete for the matches of the Croatian national team.

"All other national team members, staff members and delegations are negative. The national team has a flight from Pula to Copenhagen at 10:35, where they will play the game of the eighth finals of the European Championship against Spain on Monday, June 28."

Croatia finished second in Group D behind England after securing a 3-1 win over Scotland in the final round of fixtures.