Poland goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski tests positive for coronavirus ahead of England World Cup Qualifier

Poland have confirmed that back-up goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of their World Cup Qualifier against England.
The 29-year-old reported symptoms on Thursday night and immediately self-isolated before recording a positive test in Poland's latest round of testing.
It is the second positive coronavirus case in Poland's camp following that of Leeds United's Mateusz Klich.
Klich missed Poland's 3-3 draw with Hungary on Thursday and will also miss the games against Andorra on Sunday and England on Wednesday evening.
Gareth Southgate's side strolled past FIFA's lowest-ranked side San Marino at Wembley on Thursday in their opening World Cup qualifying game.
Trending
- Verstappen dominates P3 | Pole favourite vs Hamilton
- Povetkin vs Whyte 2 predictions
- What time will Dillian Whyte be in the ring?
- Papers: Man Utd open to Lingard return
- DJ in rules row, then stunned by MacIntyre
- 'Henderson in race against time to be fit for Euros'
- Premier League striker race: Mbappe, Kane, Haaland and more
- F1 Day One verdict: Hamilton vs Verstappen buzz grows
- F1 is back: Bahrain GP schedule for season-opener
- Download Instructions
And after playing Albania in Tirana on Sunday, England face Poland at Wembley looking to further enhance their grip on Group I.