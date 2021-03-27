Poland goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski tests positive for coronavirus ahead of England World Cup Qualifier

Poland have confirmed that back-up goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of their World Cup Qualifier against England.

The 29-year-old reported symptoms on Thursday night and immediately self-isolated before recording a positive test in Poland's latest round of testing.

It is the second positive coronavirus case in Poland's camp following that of Leeds United's Mateusz Klich.

Klich missed Poland's 3-3 draw with Hungary on Thursday and will also miss the games against Andorra on Sunday and England on Wednesday evening.

Gareth Southgate's side strolled past FIFA's lowest-ranked side San Marino at Wembley on Thursday in their opening World Cup qualifying game.

And after playing Albania in Tirana on Sunday, England face Poland at Wembley looking to further enhance their grip on Group I.