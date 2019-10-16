UEFA investigating Turkey over military-style salute in Albania and France matches

The salute has been linked to support of Turkish forces involved in the country’s incursion into Kurdish-held regions in northern Syria

UEFA is investigating a military-style salute performed by Turkey’s players during their 1-0 victory in a friendly over Albania, and in the 1-1 draw with France in a European Qualifier.

European football's governing body was already examining the salute, which is in apparent support of the Turkish forces involved in the country's invasion of Kurdish-held regions in northern Syria .

Everton forward Cenk Tosun scored a 90th-minute winner against Albania in Instanbul on Friday and, along with his team-mates, performed the salute in front of his country's supporters.

4:30 Highlights of the European Qualifying Group H match between France and Turkey Highlights of the European Qualifying Group H match between France and Turkey

At the Stade de France on Monday, Olivier Giroud scored for France in the 75th minute before Kaan Ayhan equalized for Turkey six minutes later - his team-mates then defied UEFA regulations again, lining up in front of the away supporters and saluting for a second time.

UEFA's rules state that national football associations may be subject to disciplinary measures for "the use of gestures, words, objects or any other means to transmit a provocative message that is not fit for a sports event, particularly provocative messages that are of a political, ideological, religious or offensive nature".

Tosun posted an image of him and his team-mates conducting the salute on Instagram along with the caption: "For our nation, especially for the ones who are risking their lives for our nation."

Everton are yet to make any comment on Tosun's celebration and his social media post.

UEFA told Sky Sports News in a statement: "An Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to initiate disciplinary investigations with regard to potential provocative political behaviour by players of the national team of the Turkish Football Federation..."

"On the occasion of the 2020 European Championship Qualifying Round matches played against the national team of the Football Association of Albania on 11 October 2019 and the national team of the French Football Federation on 14 October 2019, respectively."

Turkey's supporters performing the political gesture during their European Qualifier against France

Turkish Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoglu has defended the team's celebration during their clash with France, deeming it to be hypocritical for UEFA to launch an investigation when it did not do the same for French forward Antoine Griezmann, who saluted President Emmanuel Macron.

Meanwhile, France's sports minister Roxana Maracineanu has called for sanctions from UEFA following the actions of Turkey at the Stade de France.

Cenk Tosun scored his 16th career goal for Turkey against Albania

Turkey lead Group H of the European Qualifiers ahead of France on goal difference, following six wins, one draw and one defeat.

Ay-Yıldızlılar, galibiyeti kahraman Mehmetçiklerimizle şehit olan askerlerimiz ve vatandaşlarımıza armağan etti. 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/NNZKlnnWga — Milli Takımlar (@MilliTakimlar) October 11, 2019

The Turkish Football Federation posted a tweet after the Albania game last week, which showed the players and coaching staff in the dressing room making the salute.

In the tweet, the federation wrote that the team "dedicated their victory to our brave soldiers and fellow martyrs".

On Monday, Turkish midfielder Cenk Sahin was released by German team St Pauli following his Instagram post supporting Turkey's military incursion.

"Cenk Sahin has been released from his training and playing duties with immediate effect," St Pauli said in a statement.