Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward to miss two matches for Egypt at AFCON with muscle injury

The Egypt Football Federation has confirmed Mohamed Salah will miss their next two games through injury.

Salah was withdrawn from their 2-2 draw with Ghana on Thursday just before half-time, sparking concerns for Liverpool as they continue their hunt for silverware domestically and in Europe.

However, despite initially fearing that he had suffered an apparent hamstring injury, a statement from the Egypt Football Federation said that tests on the forward had shown a strain in his posterior muscle.

The statement added: "Salah will miss the team's next two matches in the African Nations against Cape Verde, and then the round of 16 match in the event of qualification."

Speaking about Salah's injury earlier on Friday and ahead of Liverpool's Premier League fixture at Bournemouth on Sunday - live on Sky Sports - Klopp said: "In that moment, it was a shock. I couldn't see that it was high-intensity and then going down, he just felt it. We all know how rarely Mo needs to go off so it was definitely something."

Liverpool will move five points clear at the top of the Premier League if they win at Bournemouth, while they are also still competing for the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europa League.

Salah has once again been instrumental for Klopp's side this season, registering a combined total of 27 goals and assists in 27 matches.

Salah's 14 goals makes him the joint-highest scorer in the Premier League, alongside Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool live on Sky Sports Premier League from 3.30pm on Sunday; kick off 4.30pm