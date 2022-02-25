Serie A leaders AC Milan held by Udinese; Inter frustrated by struggling Genoa - European round-up

Leaders AC Milan and defending champions Inter Milan were held to draws by opponents in the lower half of the Serie A table on Friday.
Serie A: Both Milan clubs held to frustrating draws
Italy U21 left-back Destiny Udogie equalised with his first Italian league goal as Udinese secured a 1-1 draw at Milan less than a week after the Rossoneri were held to a 2-2 draw at bottom club Salernitana.
Milan remained two points ahead of Inter, who were held to a 0-0 draw by relegation-threatened Genoa, to extend their winless streak to four matches.
The two Milan clubs meet in an Italian Cup derby on Tuesday.
The most Inter could produce was a header off the crossbar midway through the second half from full-back Danilo D'Ambrosio.
At the San Siro, Rafael Leao put Milan ahead from a tight angle after taking a cross from Sandro Tonali near the half-hour mark.
Then Udogie finished from close range in the 66th-minute following a long throw-in and an overhead effort from Roberto Pereyra. Milan protested that Udogie's goal should have been disallowed for a handball, but a VAR review confirmed the goal.
Udinese move up to 14th place while Genoa remain second-bottom.
All Serie A matches are starting five minutes late this weekend accompanied by a peace message following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Bundesliga: Hoffenheim sink Stuttgart to climb to fourth
In the Bundesliga, Hoffenheim scored twice inside the final five minutes to beat struggling Stuttgart 2-1 at the WIRSOL Rhein-Neckar-Arena.
Wataru Endo had struck from close-range to give Pellegrino Matarazzo's side - who have not won a league game since December 11 - the lead shortly before the hour mark.
But Christoph Baumgartner, levelled with 85 minutes on the clock and then added a second within five minutes to turn the game in favour of Die Kraichgauer, who are now just a point behind third-placed Bayer Leverkusen.
Ligue 1: Rennes triumph in six-goal thriller
In France, Rennes came out on top in a six-goal thriller against Montpellier at Stade de la Mosson to move up to fourth.
Martin Terrier and Benjamin Bourigeaud fired the visitors 2-0 ahead inside 15 minutes, but Ambroise Oyongo and Elye Wahi then pulled two back to make it 2-2 at the break.
But Rennes turned the screw after half time and sealed a 4-2 win thanks to a penalty from Gaetan Laborde and Lovro Majer.