Arsenal transfer news and rumours

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has a year remaining on his contract at the Emirates Stadium

The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Arsenal - and those who could leave the club.

The latest players linked with a move to Arsenal…

Evan Ndicka - Liverpool and Arsenal have been monitoring the Eintracht Frankfurt defender this season (Sky Sports, March 22)

Odsonne Edouard - Arsenal are considering a summer move for the Celtic striker as they aim to build for next season (Daily Mirror, March 22)

Chris Wood - Arsenal have been encouraged to sign the Burnley striker if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves the club this summer (Daily Star, March 22)

Dejan Lovren - Arsenal face competition from north London rivals Tottenham for the signature of defender Dejan Lovren, who has a year remaining on his contract at Liverpool (Daily Express, March 16)

Could the Gunners turn for out-of-favour Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren this summer?

Issa Diop - Mikel Arteta has reportedly instructed the Arsenal board to kick-off his squad overhaul with the addition of the £60m-rated West Ham centre-back (Daily Mirror, March 15)

Orkun Kokcu - After scouting the Feyenoord midfielder extensively, Arsenal are preparing a summer move for the 19-year-old (Daily Express, March 16); Arsenal will test Feyenoord's resolve with a £25m bid for Kokcu this summer (La Razon, March 19)

Arsenal are preparing to outbid Sevilla in order to sign Feyenoord's attacking midfielder in the summer transfer window (Daily Express, March 19)

Samuel Umtiti has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United

Samuel Umtiti - Arsenal and Manchester United are considering a swoop for the Barcelona defender as the Spanish club look to offload the Frenchman (Daily Mirror, March 17); The Gunners are poised to enter the race to sign the Barcelona defender after he was placed on the transfer list (Daily Mail, March 18)

Chris Smalling - Arsenal are hoping Roma don't qualify for next season's Champions League as they eye a summer swoop for the Manchester United defender (Daily Mirror, March 18)

Emil Roback - Arsenal have held talks over a move for the Swedish youth international striker (Daily Mail, March 19)

Which defender should Arsenal sign this summer?

Have YOUR say here...

The latest players linked with an Arsenal exit…

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal have offered Real Madrid a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer deal in a blow to Man Utd (Daily Express, March 24) PSG, Barcelona and United are interested in signing Aubameyang (Daily Mail, March 23)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - Roma have made a bit to keep Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a permanent basis (Corriere dello Sport, March 24)

The latest Arsenal contract talk…

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is confident the 18-year-old academy graduate will sign a new contract at the Emirates (The Sun, March 9)

David Luiz - Arsenal are ready to trigger the extension clause in the centre-back's contract to keep him at the Emirates to 2021. (The Sun, March 19)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal are becoming resigned to the fact that the Gabon striker will enter the final year of his contract without agreeing a new deal. (The Sun, March 19)

