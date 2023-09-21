Arsenal vs Tottenham: Paul Merson and Gary Neville give their verdicts on north London derby, live on Sky Sports

Speaking in his Sky Sports column, Paul Merson says he would be "shocked" if Tottenham came out on top against Arsenal in Sunday's north London derby, due to Ange Postecoglou's reliance on playing attacking football.

The Gunners and Spurs go into the mouth-watering match - live on Sky Sports with kick-off at 2pm - level on points in the league after both sides picked up four wins and a draw from their opening games.

Tottenham have put Harry Kane's summer departure to Bayern Munich behind them, with Postecoglou's attractive style of play given the nickname "Angeball" since the start of the season.

However, Sky Sports pundit Merson believes the Australian coach's tactics are set to be blown apart by last season's Premier League runners-up.

Read below for the Magic Man's assessment ahead of the north London derby...

It's a big test for Tottenham - it's not a big test for Arsenal, is it? Everybody is going mad about Tottenham, but they've only really played Manchester United at home so far this season.

One team has been doing it for the last year and a half, while this Spurs one is just getting it together. Arsenal proved themselves last season by nearly taking the best team in the world all the way over 38 games.

Sunday is all about how Tottenham approach it and I don't know if Ange Postecoglou will change his game. Speaking to Celtic fans, he won't - he plays the same football everywhere he has gone.

If he doesn't, it will open the game up. And if you go toe-to-toe against Arsenal, there's only one winner. Because of the way they pass the ball and move between the lines, I don't know if Spurs could live with Arsenal. They will get blown away.

If they go counter-attacking, it's a different game. But I don't think this manager is going to do that. So I would be shocked if Tottenham won this football match, I would be amazed.

And I'm not saying this is a free hit for Spurs. Their fans will not want to be coming away from there after getting beat. Those who think it's a free hit have never played in this game before, or aren't Arsenal or Tottenham fans.

Spurs can't have the perspective of 'it's Arsenal, the second best team in the country to la di da'. No. Tottenham have to go in there on Sunday and can't play any better.

Neville: North London derby my favourite fixture

Meanwhile, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has branded the north London derby as his most enjoyable fixture due to the "electricity" between the two sides.

"I can't wait for this north London derby," he told the Gary Neville Podcast. "Since I've joined Sky Sports, I've done Merseyside derbies and Manchester derbies and we've had some fantastic games in both.

"However, the game that has been the one that I've sometimes enjoyed the most is the north London derby, especially in terms of the electricity in the game. Some of the games have been magnificent and there have been goals.

"I'm really looking forward to next weekend. It should be an immense game."

Neville also says it is too early to judge 'Angeball', with January a better time to assess how far Postecoglou has improved this Tottenham team.

"When we went to watch Tottenham vs Man Utd a few weeks ago, I said the Spurs fans were going to have a lot of fun this season," Neville added.

"It's really important that your team has that cohesion with the manager and the feeling that he belongs there.

"There is no doubt with Ange Postecoglou that they believe this is a good man, a man that speaks up in interviews and has an honesty about him. He plays good football, he takes risks and that is really important for Spurs fans.

"Remember, they've lost Harry Kane. At this moment in time, it is absolutely fantastic what is happening at Spurs. However, we will need to review it in January.

"I'm sure that is what the Tottenham coaching staff will be thinking. It's very early in the season, it's not a time to get carried away, it's a team to keep working and next weekend is a showcase game for them and Arsenal."

