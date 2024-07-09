England will beat Netherlands to reach Euro 2024 final - but Harry Kane must start, says Paul Merson

In his latest Sky Sports column, Paul Merson says he would be shocked if England failed to beat Netherlands in Wednesday's Euro 2024 semi-final - but Harry Kane must start up top.

Read on for the Magic Man's thoughts on the "crazy" calls to leave captain Kane on the bench, his starting XI to face Netherlands and Gareth Southgate's harshest critics...

'Calls to drop Kane are nonsense'

Absolutely no chance Kane doesn't start. The man is world class. He hasn't got going yet but in big games you want your big players on the pitch.

He hasn't been provided with much service, he hasn't had loads of crosses or chances. He's one of the best centre-forwards in world football, so you get him on the pitch and you keep him on the pitch.

I was shocked when he came off [against Switzerland], I know he was tired, but you still have him taking a penalty.

Drop him at your peril. When people start talking about Kane being dropped, it's crazy talk.

'Guehi over Konsa - plus Shaw'

Image: Marc Guehi and Luke Shaw are pushing to start against the Netherlands

Marc Guehi will be incredibly unlucky if he doesn't get straight back in [after serving his one-game suspension].

Ezri Konsa did well [against Switzerland], but I'd go with Guehi. We've got short memories, in the group stages Guehi was our best player.

And I'd definitely take a chance on Luke Shaw. The team needs balance. Nothing against Trippier, I'm a big fan, but if you can get 60 minutes out of Shaw, it's better to start him and take him off.

'Critics have been harsh - but England have another gear'

I know how hard it is to perform for England and I've been harsh on the team because they haven't yet hit the heights I expected, but it's not easy. This is where it starts. It depends who turns up for these next two games.

We are two games away from doing something that I didn't think would happen in my lifetime. We just need a bit of movement and that will spark confidence, this is a great team.

There will be a lot of talent on show from both sides on Wednesday, so you need a bit of luck too, get that first goal.

I don't see the Dutch beating us, I'd be more shocked if they beat us than if Switzerland had - England haven't got out of third gear.