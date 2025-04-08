Enzo Maresca's Chelsea team selection at Brentford was pathetic, says Paul Merson as Blues boss accused of using Europa Conference League as safety net

Speaking in his latest column, Sky Sports' Paul Merson gives his verdict on Chelsea and Tottenham's upcoming Conference League and Europa League quarter-finals.

I couldn't believe the team Enzo Maresca put out at Brentford. When that team came out, I was flabbergasted. It was pathetic.

Chelsea have won the Champions League. This is the Europa Conference League - and he's resting players for it?

Getting into the Champions League has to be the be all and end all. They have to be in it. If they come sixth in the Premier League and win the Europa Conference League, it would be a shocker. A shocker.

This is Legia Warsaw, no disrespect to them but they won't beat Chelsea over two legs. You have to beat Brentford.

If they had won that game, then beat Ipswich at the weekend, they would have Champions League football in their hands with six games to go.

And then look at what happened when those subs like Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson came on. They dominated Brentford.

But now, they are right up against it. Chelsea might have to finish ahead of Manchester City to qualify for the Champions League, in an era when every team that finished ahead of City won the Premier League.

Maresca won't win me over until the end of May. People tell me that Chelsea are doing well, but they've got one of the biggest squads in the world and they aren't even close to winning the Premier League.

Man City and Arsenal have dominated the Premier League the last two years and Chelsea are a million points off the title in the year they drop off.

And these players are going to be together for the next six or seven years because of their contracts. It's madness, absolutely madness.

Six big-money players are currently out on loan because they aren't playing so it might be an absolute disaster if they do not get Champions League football next season.

And winning the Conference League? Come on. There are two or three teams in this competition that I've never even heard of. I went to Stamford Bridge and watched them play FC Noah!

'Maresca is using the Conference League as a safety net'

Cole Palmer was a second half substitute at Brentford

The only good thing about winning the Conference League is Chelsea would be the only team ever to win every competition. No-one else is going to do that because all the good teams will never be in the Conference League.

Maresca is probably looking at the competition thinking they have to win it as they may not be in European competition next season otherwise.

Chelsea might not finish in the top six this year and winning it would get them Europa League football. He's using it as a safety net.

Newcastle are level on points with Chelsea now, Villa are flying and while they have to play teams above them in the table, that's what you want at this end of the season.

And Chelsea's games are not great. After Ipswich, Fulham away is a difficult game. Then Everton at home - they're not lying down for everybody.

Liverpool are on course to need to win that game to win the league, then it's Newcastle away and that could be the battle for fifth place.

Their last two games at Manchester United, who need to win every game at this rate and you're begging the final game against Nottingham Forest is one where Forest have already secured top four and are on holiday!

'Ange has to stay if Spurs win Europa League'

If Ange Postecoglou wins the Europa League, he has to stay at Spurs. It would be a disgrace if they got rid of him after that.

Firstly, they would win a trophy - when was the last time they did that again? Two, they would be in the Champions League. What else would you want? Even if they finish 17th and win the Europa, he has to stay.

The league is nothing for them, it's a waste of time. If they win their last seven league games but lose to Frankfurt, he's gone. You might as well put your eggs into one basket.

Postecoglou's had loads and loads of injuries. He's just getting the full team right now. People have short memories about that. These are key players with injuries.

Yes, lots of teams have had eight players out the season at times but these have been big, big players for Spurs.

And I think they have every chance of winning the Europa League. Athletic Club are the team to beat, but I think they will beat Frankfurt over two legs.