Paul Merson's warning for Mikel Arteta: 'Top two by Christmas or Arsenal will go for someone else'

Paul Merson thinks Mikel Arteta has until Christmas to prove he is the right manager for Arsenal after another trophyless season at the Emirates Stadium..

Declan Rice's second-half strike fired Arsenal to a 1-0 win over Newcastle on Super Sunday and confirmed their place in the Champions League next season. However, the Gunners failed to launch a serious Premier League title challenge to Liverpool this season and are set to finish runners-up in the league for a third consecutive campaign.

They were also eliminated in the semi-finals of both the Champions League and Carabao Cup with Arsenal's trophy drought extended into a fifth year, and former Gunner Merson delivered a stark warning for Arteta should he not end Arsenal's run without a trophy next season.

"This Arsenal team is a good team but you've got to go and win something," Merson told Sky Sports. "However, it's not easy. Every time you get to the latter stages, they go.

"I know people will say they were ruthless last year and they just got it wrong once against Aston Villa, but they did put their foot wrong. All they had to do was be patient and win the game, but they didn't and Man City went perfect.

"It's not as easy as people think to win something and Arsenal keep falling short. Sometimes people fall short and it just becomes normal. That's a worry.

He added: "Arteta has got until Christmas. They will have to be in the top two at Christmas to keep on going.

"If you get to four [seasons], you can't [keep going].

Arsenal have to make it count now and this is the last year. Before you know it players like Bukayo Saka will start questioning things if they don’t win anything.

"People want to come to Arsenal so it's not like they're scratching to get players - and they've got the money.

"He's got to be in the top two by Christmas or they'll go for someone else.

"It's all about timing. You've got to make opportunities. When it is your time, you've got to make it count."

‘No hiding place’ - Nev says Arsenal have to deliver trophies Sky Sports’ Gary Neville:



“I think it's important they do finish runners up.



“Just listening to Declan Rice, Odegaard and Arteta, all stoic in their words, firm, saying they know they've not done what they wanted to do this season. But this group of players have got the quality, hunger and everybody is pointing to next season and what's going to happen.



“They have to bring trophies next season, they know that. they're fronting up in that respect. There's no hiding place next year. There are reasons why they haven't competed as well as they'd have liked but fact is they've fallen short and that can't continue to keep happening.”

Redknapp: Second not good enough

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp believes this season has been a huge miss for Arsenal and Arteta after a second-placed finish behind Liverpool in the league.

"There's progression in a lot of aspects at Arsenal but I have no doubt they will see this as the big miss," he said on Super Sunday.

"This is the biggest miss of all because Man City have lost nine matches this season. If you'd have said that was going to happen this season, you'd have said there was only one contender and that was Arsenal.

"To not get closer to Liverpool, the performances haven't been good enough. There's been an over-reliance on set pieces and the quality hasn't been good enough.

"They need a killer in front of goal. Of the front three, you'd only have confidence in Bukayo Saka taking the chance.

"That's been the difference because Liverpool have four finishers. It's an area they will definitely address this summer.

"You can dress it up positively if you want but second again, it's not good enough for Arsenal."

