Chelsea are a cup team - and their Carabao Cup match against Wolves is now massive, says Paul Merson

Paul Merson says Chelsea's lack of experience is a massive factor in their inconsistent Premier League form, but he believes they still have the talent to continue to do well in cup competitions.

Enzo Maresca's side suffered a last-gasp 2-1 defeat to Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, leaving them ninth in the league table.

However, they have the chance to recover by claiming a victory in the Carabao Cup against Wolves on Wednesday evening - live on Sky Sports - in what Merson describes as a crucial game for the Blues as they look to continue building on their Conference League and Club World Cup wins from earlier this year.

Merson says Chelsea are currently not built to win the Premier League and Maresca needs to continue to achieve cup success along with qualifying for the Champions League next season.

'Chelsea are going to be inconsistent'

It was a bad day at the office for Chelsea against Sunderland.

When you get to that point in the game, so late on, you have to make sure you don't lose the game. A point is a point. It keeps you going and it keeps the momentum with you.

Chelsea are a young team which brings inconsistency. They are a cup team.

Inconsistent teams do well in cups. They can get hot and produce on any given day in a one-off game, but they struggle over the course of a league season. They won't be a threat in the league over a 38-game season.

That's where Chelsea are. They have won cups and can win a cup competition this year, but you won't be winning league titles with a young team like that.

At the moment, that is the project. Buying young players is the way they have gone, but that doesn't win league titles.

'Do Chelsea want to win the Premier League title?'

To a certain extent, the project has worked but, longer term, do Chelsea want to win the Premier League?

Now, it's like a rollercoaster.

One minute they can be great but then the next minute they aren't great. It's always going to be a bit up and down without experienced heads in the team.

Only time will tell with how the project develops.

Who will they buy in the next transfer window and in the summer? Will they continue to buy 21- and 22-year-olds? Or will they go for a couple of older players with Premier League experience to provide that experience?

It comes down to what the owners want, whether they want to win cups or bring the title to Stamford Bridge.

'Chelsea squad still short'

Image: Chelsea's Marc Guiu struggled up against Sunderland's Dan Ballard

I like the options Chelsea have in the centre of their defence.

The likes of Trevoh Chalobah and Josh Acheampong have done well, but they are all young players.

I don't think Levi Colwill would have come through as well as he has without having Thiago Silva to help him. It's important for young defenders to have that sort of foil to learn from.

That's why I think Chelsea need to bring in an experienced defender to try and help the young players they have progress further.

Then there's the goalkeeper. Robert Sanchez is a good shot-stopper but I think he's always got a mistake in him.

In midfield, they've got one of the best in Moises Caicedo but up front, I think the decision to let Nicolas Jackson leave is coming back to bite Chelsea a bit. Marc Guiu wasn't up to the task against Sunderland.

To only touch the ball nine or 10 times when you are playing for a dominant team, that's not good enough. Joao Pedro is also not training much as he manages an injury.

It leaves Chelsea short, and I think it shows that squad is not as great as everyone makes out.

'Maresca will want to win the Premier League'

Image: Enzo Maresca faces a key game against Wolves on Wednesday

Enzo Maresca will be disappointed.

He will want to win the Premier League. That's the real test.

You can lose more games in the Champions League than in the Premier League but still go on and lift the cup. That's why the league is still the holy grail.

Because of how it has gone in the league so far, Chelsea are under severe pressure to win a trophy.

It makes the game against Wolves on Wednesday crucial. It's a big football match.

Chelsea would have gone second in the league with a win on Saturday but now they are ninth. That result has really cranked up the pressure, especially with a trip to Spurs next Saturday too.

The project is based on winning trophies and they are not going to win the Premier League. The Champions League will be difficult with the calibre of teams in it and with ties being over two legs as the competition progresses, so it leaves the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

The FA Cup is very draw dependent and that's why the Carabao Cup is a good opportunity for Chelsea, and why the Wolves game is massive.

'Chelsea need to keep winning trophies'

Image: Reece James salutes the travelling fans after scoring Chelsea's third goal at Nottingham Forest

I expect the ups and down from Chelsea but there is only patience when you win things.

Last year they did get some silverware so that's why there is some understanding, for now.

But Maresca will know he will need to keep winning this season. If he doesn't, there will be mayhem.

And that doesn't mean Maresca has to go. He can only do what he can with the cards he's dealt.

He was quite clear he wanted a centre-half. He didn't get one as the club brought in another two wingers.

The squad, for me, is not quite there yet. It's not balanced enough and, as I've said before, it needs a couple of experienced heads.

'Spurs game crucial in race for top four'

It is also a big game against Tottenham at the weekend.

For the fans, this is Chelsea's biggest game. For Chelsea, it's a game you don't want to get beat in.

In terms of the league, it's crucial too. Chelsea have to get into the Champions League for next season.

The reality is that even if you win an FA Cup or a Carabao Cup, they still need to qualify for the Champions League.

A cup and top four is a good season for Chelsea. A cup and no Champions league is not a good season. It's as simple as that.

I don't like saying that because I like to see my team lifting trophies. As a player, give me a trophy any day.

However, as a club, to keep the project going and to keep attracting the right calibre of player, you have to be in the Champions League.

