St Johnstone fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21
St Johnstone will face newly-promoted Dundee United when the Scottish Premiership season returns on August 1.
The Saints - who eventually finished sixth last season - will travel to Tannadice Park in their opening fixture before facing Aberdeen at home the following weekend, live on Sky Sports.
A trip to Rangers also features in their first month of fixtures, with their match against Hibernian on August 23 also selected for Sky Sports coverage.
'Exciting... we'll be raring to go'
Callum Davidson, the newly-appointed St Johnstone boss, told Sky Sports: "These are all tough fixtures! It would be good to have the fans here, but these are the challenges that we will have to come across.
"The exciting thing for a manager is finding out what all the teams are doing with tactics, what they are trying to play, and what systems they are trying to play.
"You always look forward to the first fixture. Hopefully we'll be raring to go."
Dates, kick-off times and television details from September 1 to be confirmed - all fixtures subject to change.
August
1: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
8: Aberdeen (h) - 12.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports
12: Rangers (a) - 7.45pm
15: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm
23: Hibernian (h) - 4.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports
29: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
September
12: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
19: Ross County (h) - 3pm
26: Livingston (a) - 3pm
October
2: Celtic (h) - 7.45pm
17: Hamilton Academical (a) - 3pm
24: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
31: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
November
6: Kilmarnock (h) - 7.45pm
21: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
December
5: Celtic (a) - 3pm
12: Livingston (h) - 3pm
19: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
23: Rangers (h) - 7.45pm
26: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
30: Hamilton Academical (h) - 7.45pm
January
2: Ross County (a) - 3pm
9: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
16: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
23: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm
27: Aberdeen (h) - 7.45pm
February
3: Rangers (a) - 7.45pm
6: Livingston (a) - 3pm
13: Celtic (h) - 3pm
27: Hamilton Academical (a) - 3pm
March
6: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
20: Ross County (h) - 3pm
April
3: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
Post-split dates
Saturday April 17
Saturday April 24
Saturday May 1
Wednesday May 12
Saturday May 15