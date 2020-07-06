St Johnstone fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21

St Johnstone will face newly-promoted Dundee United when the Scottish Premiership season returns on August 1.

The Saints - who eventually finished sixth last season - will travel to Tannadice Park in their opening fixture before facing Aberdeen at home the following weekend, live on Sky Sports.

A trip to Rangers also features in their first month of fixtures, with their match against Hibernian on August 23 also selected for Sky Sports coverage.

'Exciting... we'll be raring to go'

Callum Davidson, the newly-appointed St Johnstone boss, told Sky Sports: "These are all tough fixtures! It would be good to have the fans here, but these are the challenges that we will have to come across.

"The exciting thing for a manager is finding out what all the teams are doing with tactics, what they are trying to play, and what systems they are trying to play.

"You always look forward to the first fixture. Hopefully we'll be raring to go."

Dates, kick-off times and television details from September 1 to be confirmed - all fixtures subject to change.

August

1: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

8: Aberdeen (h) - 12.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports

12: Rangers (a) - 7.45pm

15: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm

23: Hibernian (h) - 4.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports

29: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

September

12: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

19: Ross County (h) - 3pm

26: Livingston (a) - 3pm

October

2: Celtic (h) - 7.45pm

17: Hamilton Academical (a) - 3pm

24: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

31: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

November

6: Kilmarnock (h) - 7.45pm

21: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

December

5: Celtic (a) - 3pm

12: Livingston (h) - 3pm

19: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

23: Rangers (h) - 7.45pm

26: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

30: Hamilton Academical (h) - 7.45pm

January

2: Ross County (a) - 3pm

9: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

16: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

23: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm

27: Aberdeen (h) - 7.45pm

February

3: Rangers (a) - 7.45pm

6: Livingston (a) - 3pm

13: Celtic (h) - 3pm

27: Hamilton Academical (a) - 3pm

March

6: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

20: Ross County (h) - 3pm

April

3: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday April 17

Saturday April 24

Saturday May 1

Wednesday May 12

Saturday May 15