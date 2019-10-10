Todd Cantwell, Trevoh Chalobah and Reece James out of England U21 squad

Todd Cantwell has withdrawn from the England U21 squad

Todd Cantwell, Trevoh Chalobah and Reece James have withdrawn from the England U21 squad due to injury ahead of fixtures against Slovenia and Austria.

The Football Association announced that Reading's Omar Richards has been called up by head coach Aidy Boothroyd as a result.

England travel to face Slovenia in Maribor on Friday before they continue their qualifying campaign for the 2021 European U21 Championship at home to Austria four days later at Stadium MK. Both teams are joint-top of group three with two wins from two games.

Reece James will miss the England U21 games

Their withdrawals follow those of Mason Greenwood, Morgan Gibbs-White and Reiss Nelson who withdrew due to injury earlier this week.

Cantwell has enjoyed an impressive start to the season with Norwich, scoring twice in eight appearances against Chelsea and Manchester City. Norwich confirmed on Thursday afternoon that he has withdrawn from the squad with a hamstring strain.

Huddersfield Town's Trevoh Chalobah has also withdrawn from the squad

Chelsea said James and Chalobah, who is on loan at Huddersfield from the Blues, would not take part in the games due to "fitness concerns".

James returned to training last month after a spell out due to an ankle ligament injury. He has made two appearances this season and started in Chelsea's 2-1 Champions League win over Lille.

A tweet from Huddersfield said Chalobah had withdrawn from the squad as a "precautionary measure".