England U21s lose Mason Greenwood, Morgan Gibbs-White and Reiss Nelson to injury
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 07/10/19 4:00pm
Mason Greenwood, Morgan Gibbs-White and Reiss Nelson have withdrawn from the England U21 squad to face Slovenia and Austria.
Manchester United forward Greenwood and Wolves midfielder Gibbs-White have pulled out of the squad with back injuries, while Arsenal's Nelson is struggling with a knee problem.
Sam Surridge and Ben Wilmot, who are both on loan at Swansea from Bournemouth and Watford respectively, have been called up to provide cover for the Young Lions.
England travel to face Slovenia in Maribor on Friday before they continue their qualifying campaign for the 2021 European U21 Championship at home to Austria four days later at Stadium MK.
Aidy Boothroyd's side won their opening two qualifiers against Turkey and Kosovo and are third in Group C.