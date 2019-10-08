Conor Gallagher called up to England U21 squad for Slovenia and Austria games

Conor Gallagher has scored four times for Charlton this season

Conor Gallagher has been called up to the England U21 squad for the upcoming fixtures against Slovenia and Austria.

The Charlton midfielder, who is on loan from Chelsea, had been named in Keith Downing's England U20 squad for their matches against Italy and the Czech Republic.

Gallagher, 19, has scored four goals in 11 appearances for the Addicks, with his most recent goal coming in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Fulham.

He becomes the fifth player from Chelsea's academy to link up with the current U21 squad, while four Chelsea players are in the full England squad.

Gallagher's call-up follows the withdrawals of Morgan Gibbs-White, Mason Greenwood and Reiss Nelson through injury. He joins Swansea City pair Sam Surridge and Ben Wilmot as new additions to Aidy Boothroyd's squad

England U21s are training at St George's Park this week before travelling to Maribor to play Slovenia at the Ljudski vrt stadium on Friday.

They will then continue their Euro 2021 qualifying campaign against Austria in Milton Keynes on October 15.