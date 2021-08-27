Harvey Elliott: Liverpool winger receives first England U21 call-up for September internationals

Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott has received his first call-up to the England U21 squad ahead of their international games in September.

Elliott, 18, made his full Premier League debut in Liverpool's 2-0 win against Burnley on Saturday and is among a number of new inclusions in a 24-man squad - the first named by head coach Lee Carsley.

He is joined by Nottingham Forest loanee James Garner, Manchester City pair Cole Palmer and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Southampton's Valentino Livramento, Leeds' Charlie Cresswell and Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey.

Goalkeeper Etienne Green, who plays for St Etienne in Ligue 1, has been given his first England call-up at any level after previously representing France at international level.

Max Aarons, Marc Guehi, Ryan Sessegnon, Conor Gallagher, Curtis Jones, Ollie Skipp, Rhian Brewster and Emile Smith Rowe are among those included who all featured in the last campaign under Aidy Boothroyd.

Carsley, who will be assisted by Ashley Cole, will oversee his Young Lions squad play Romania in a friendly in Bucharest on September 3 before their opening Euro 2023 qualifier against Kosovo in Milton Keynes on September 7, live on Sky Sports.

England U21 squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Joe Bursik (Stoke City), Etienne Green (St. Etienne), Josh Griffiths (Lincoln City, loan from West Brom)

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich City), Levi Samuels-Colwill (Huddersfield Town, loan from Chelsea), Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Anderlecht, loan from Manchester City), Valentino Livramento (Southampton), Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur), Luke Thomas (Leicester City)

Midfielders: Tommy Doyle (Manchester City), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace, loan from Chelsea), Jimmy Garner (Nottingham Forest, loan from Manchester United), Curtis Jones (Liverpool)*, Cole Palmer (Manchester City), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur),

Forward: Folarin Balogun (Arsenal), Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Tyreece John-Jules (Blackpool, loan from Arsenal), Noni Madueke (PSV Eindhoven), Emile Smith-Rowe (Arsenal)

* Suspended for Kosovo game