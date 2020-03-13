US soccer chief Carlos Cordeiro resigns over equal pay row

Carlos Cordeiro apologised for the 'offence and pain' caused by claims made in court documents over a lawsuit over equal pay made by members of the USWNT

Carlos Cordeiro has resigned as US Soccer Federation president following the response to its claims the women's national team players had less physical ability and responsibility than their male counterparts.

Cordeiro - whose position will now be filled by Cindy Parlow Cane, making her the first female president in the history of the federation - had apologised for the "offence and pain" caused by claims made in court documents over a law suit over equal pay made by members of the USWNT.

"The arguments and language contained in this week's legal filing caused great offense and pain, especially to our Women's National Team players who deserve better. It was unacceptable and inexcusable," said Cordeiro in his statement.

"I did not have the opportunity to fully review the filing in its entirety before it was submitted, and I take responsibility for not doing so. Had I done so, I would have objected to any language that did not reflect my personal admiration for our women's players or our values as an organisation."

Cordeiro's initial apology had been rejected by Ballon d'Or winner Megan Rapinoe and came after she and her team-mates protested ahead of their SheBelieves Cup match against Japan, and after team sponsor The Coca-Cola Company denounced the federation for its stance.

Megan Rapinoe and the US women's soccer team protested on Wednesday

Cordeiro announced his resignation on Twitter before telling the federation's communications staff. He stepped down on a day several USSF board members issued extraordinary rebukes that criticised the governing body's legal filings. Among them were Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber and Parlow Cone, the federation's vice president.

In court documents filed on Monday in response to USWNT players' motion for a summary judgment, the USSF said the women claimed their ability level is the same as the men "by ignoring the materially higher level of speed and strength required to perform the job of an MNT player."

In response, on Wednesday American players wore their warm-up jerseys inside out for the national anthems and team photo and also hid the USSF crest, but allowed the four stars - one for each World Cup title - to be visible.