FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Cameroon following 3-0 defeat to England

Cameroon were spoken to by a FIFA official at half-time after their protests against the VAR decision

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Cameroon following their controversial 3-0 defeat to England in the Women’s World Cup.

England Women made it through to the World Cup quarter-finals after the win but the match was marred by Video Assistant Review controversy, which saw Cameroon twice refusing to restart play after two VAR goal decisions went against them.

Football's governing body say disciplinary proceedings relate to "team misconduct" and "offensive behaviour and fair play".

Alex Greenwood scored in England's 3-0 win against Cameroon

A FIFA statement said: "Following the Round of 16 match between Cameroon and England on the 23 June at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019, we can confirm that proceedings have now been opened by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee against the Cameroonian Football Association for alleged breaches related to article 52 (team misconduct) and article 57 (offensive behaviour and fair play) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

"As proceedings are now ongoing, please understand that no further comment can be made at this stage. Further updates will be provided in due course."