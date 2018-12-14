Jamie Redknapp says dad Harry missed football more than anything in the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Harry Redknapp was crowned king of the jungle on Sunday

He's become more associated with jam roly-polys - but Harry Redknapp missed football the most while in the jungle, says son Jamie.

Harry was crowned king of the jungle on ITV's I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here show last Sunday, ending three weeks without any information for the former West Ham and Tottenham manager about how the football season had been developing.

The 71-year-old told a few football anecdotes on the show but without many fans of the game alongside him in Australia, it left him missing the topic more than anything else according to son and Sky Sports pundit Jamie.

He said: "He's back on Sunday. We always talk about football when we speak and I think that's the one thing he missed the most, just knowing the scores and hearing the stories of what's going on in football.

"But he had a great time in there. He loved it. It was obviously bizarre to see your dad in that environment but he absolutely loved it.

"Which manager would we like to see in there next? I think there will be few managers who have watched him and want to do it themselves now.

"I was obviously proud that he won and everything else. But he's a nice guy. His passions are football and family. I think he surprised himself actually because all his life, pretty much, he has been involved in football.

"He went into an environment where no one really liked football that much. So I think it was a bit of a shock for him. But he absolutely loved it.

"He's nearly 72 so I don't know whether he will get an opportunity to be a manager again. I think he's more of a celebrity than a football manager now anyway!"

