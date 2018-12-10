WATCH: Mauricio Pochettino congratulates Harry Redknapp on 'I'm A Celebrity' win

0:37 Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino seemed a little bemused when asked about Harry Redknapp winning 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here' before offering his congratulations to the former Spurs boss Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino seemed a little bemused when asked about Harry Redknapp winning 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here' before offering his congratulations to the former Spurs boss

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino seemed a little bemused when asked about former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp winning 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here'.

Redknapp - who guided Tottenham to the quarter-finals of the Champions in the 2010/11 season - was named 'King of the Jungle' on Sunday.

Pochettino is clearly not a fan of the show, however, as he sought guidance from his media team before offering his congratulations to Redknapp and claiming the silverware for Tottenham's trophy cabinet!

Spurs will need to be a little more on the ball when they face Barcelona in the Nou Camp on Tuesday, knowing they must match Inter Milan's result at home to PSV Eindhoven in order to advance to the last 16 of the Champions League.

Click on the video above to witness the confusion after Sky Sports News' Jamie Weir posed the all-important question.