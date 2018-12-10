Mauricio Pochettino says Harry Kane suitors must match aspirations

0:53 Mauricio Pochettino has warned clubs interested in Harry Kane after the Tottenham striker was linked with Barcelona Mauricio Pochettino has warned clubs interested in Harry Kane after the Tottenham striker was linked with Barcelona

Mauricio Pochettino has warned Europe's elite clubs it will take more than financial muscle to prise a player of Harry Kane's calibre away from Tottenham.

Reports in Spain claim Barcelona are keen to sign Kane as a replacement for Luis Suarez, while Spurs themselves have been linked with Barcelona B midfielder Riqui Puig.

Tottenham travel to face the Catalan giants at the Nou Camp on Tuesday, needing a victory to guarantee their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Kane took part in a training session at the Nou Camp on Monday

And when asked if Barcelona have the potential to sign Kane next summer, Pochettino said: "We have seen that many teams, both in La Liga and the Premier League, have the economic capacity to steal a star from an important team.

"It has happened in the past. Real Madrid signed Cristiano [Ronaldo] from Manchester United, [Philippe] Coutinho was taken off Liverpool.

"It has happened in different ways and it will happen in the future, I'm sure. But that does not only depend on the economic side but it also depends on the player's aspirations."

Pochettino takes Tottenham to Barcelona needing a win to secure qualification to the Champions League last-16 stage

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde confirmed Suarez would miss the match against Tottenham after sustaining a knee injury, which will require stem cell treatment.

Pochettino says Spurs need to take advantage of the Uruguayan's absence.

Luis Suarez (right) featured in Barcelona's 4-2 win over Tottenham in October

"Obviously it's an important miss for Barcelona," he said. "He's one of the best strikers in the world, together with Harry Kane. It's a shame he won't be playing tomorrow.

"Suarez has proven in different countries, especially with Liverpool in England and at Barcelona, that he's one of the best strikers nowadays.

"Obviously it is important - Barcelona are going to miss him."