WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights
Watch all the goals and the best action from the weekend's Premier League games
By Sky Sports Football
Last Updated: 09/12/18 10:45pm
Watch Premier League goals and highlights from the weekend's games, including Wolves' last-gasp win over 10-man Newcastle at St James' Park.
There were also wins for Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal, West Ham, Burnley and Cardiff on a dramatic day in the Premier League.
Anybody in the UK can view the highlights for free, but you will need to create a free Sky iD - you can do that HERE.
Scroll down for highlights from the weekend's games...
Sunday
Newcastle 1-2 Wolves
Matt Doherty's stoppage-time header ensured Wolves made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League following a 2-1 win against 10-man Newcastle at St James' Park.
Saturday
Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City
Chelsea ended Manchester City's unbeaten Premier League run with a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge - a result that leaves Liverpool top.
Leicester 0-2 Tottenham
Dele Alli scored his 50th goal for Tottenham as Mauricio Pochettino's side moved back up to third in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Leicester at the King Power Stadium.
Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool
Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick as Liverpool went to the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 win at Bournemouth.
Manchester United 4-1 Fulham
Manchester United ended their four-game winless run in the Premier League with a comfortable 4-1 victory over bottom-club Fulham.
Arsenal 1-0 Huddersfield
Lucas Torreira's late overhead kick gave Arsenal a hard-fought 1-0 win over Huddersfield and extended their unbeaten run to 21 games.
West Ham 3-2 Crystal Palace
Robert Snodgrass' first goal for West Ham in the Premier League sparked a second-half comeback which saw them beat Crystal Palace 3-2 at the London Stadium.
Burnley 1-0 Brighton
Burnley ended an eight-game winless run with a 1-0 victory against Brighton in the Premier League, taking them out of the relegation places.
Cardiff 1-0 Southampton
Callum Paterson scored the only goal to spoil Ralph Hasenhuttl's first match in charge of Southampton as Cardiff won 1-0 on Saturday.