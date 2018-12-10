Kyle Walker-Peters extends Tottenham deal until 2023

Kyle Walker-Peters has signed a new Tottenham deal

Kyle Walker-Peters has signed a contract extension with Tottenham which will keep him at the club until 2023.

The 21-year-old had previously signed a new deal in May through to 2021, and has now committed himself to Spurs for a further two seasons.

Walker-Peters made his first Premier League appearance of the season on Saturday when he came on for Serge Aurier in Spurs' 2-0 win over Leicester City.

2:01 Highlights from Tottenham's win over Leicester in the Premier League Highlights from Tottenham's win over Leicester in the Premier League

Aurier is an injury doubt for Tuesday's crucial Champions League meeting with Barcelona at the Nou Camp, while Kieran Tripper is also struggling for fitness.

That means Walker-Peters may start and Mauricio Pochettino has no doubts he will be ready.

"If they (Trippier and Aurier) are not ready Kyle is going to play," Pochettino said. "He is a great player, younger, but he is going to give his best if we need to play with him."

Walker-Peters joins Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Heung-Min Son in agreeing new deals with Tottenham in recent months.

The Spurs academy product has made 11 senior appearances for the club since making his debut against Newcastle in August 2017.

He has represented England at U18, U19, U20 and U21 levels.