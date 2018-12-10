Tottenham duo Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier miss Barcelona Champions League clash

Kieran Trippier has been struggling with a persistent groin problem

Tottenham have travelled to Barcelona for Tuesday's Champions League clash without right-backs Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier.

Both players have been struggling with groin injuries and will miss the crucial final group game at the Nou Camp.

Trippier made his first Spurs appearance in almost a month in last Wednesday's 3-1 win over Southampton, only to limp off with three minutes remaining.

Kyle Walker-Peters is expected to start at right back against Barcelona

The England international sat out his side's 2-0 victory over Leicester on Saturday, with Aurier starting the game in his place before being replaced by Kyle Walker-Peters in the 78th minute.

Walker-Peters, who signed a new five-year deal with the club on Monday, is now expected to start against Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Erik Lamela is fit after a thigh injury and could start as Spurs go into the game having to match Inter Milan's result against PSV Eindhoven to qualify for the last 16 of Europe's premier club competition.

However, Barcelona will be without Luis Suarez as the striker continues to suffer with a knee problem.