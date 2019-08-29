Oxford United sign Kash Siddiqi

Kash Siddiqi has joined Oxford United

Oxford United have completed the signing of former Northampton defender Kash Siddiqi.

Siddiqi, who plays primarily as a right-back, joins Oxford as a free agent and has penned an initial one-year deal.

London-born Siddiqi completed his YTS (Youth Training Scheme) at Boston United and played in America and Dubai before spending a season with League Two Northampton.

Siddiqi was previously on the books of Northampton Town

Injuries have restricted him to around a dozen appearances over the last few years, and Siddiqi is grateful to Oxford for giving him the chance to rebuild his career.

"It's a really exciting time for me, having been out of football for a long time and having a lot of injuries," he told Sky Sports News.

"Oxford have got behind me and given me the opportunity to get back into the professional game. The last couple of years have been really, really difficult for me, mentally, physically, spiritually, all of it.

"It's been injury after injury and I think I have only played about 12 games in the last couple of years, so this opportunity for me is amazing."

